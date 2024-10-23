Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Herald Times Reporter

    Manitowoc begins winterizing park restrooms and drinking fountains, but will keep 6 open

    By Brandon Reid, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter,

    2 days ago

    MANITOWOC – Six Manitowoc park facilities will keep public restrooms open this winter.

    Restrooms at Halvorsen Park, Lighthouse Park, Lincoln Park Cabin No. 1, Lincoln Park Zoo, Manitou Park and Silver Creek Fieldhouse are scheduled to remain open this winter.

    The city’s Parks Division, meanwhile, has begun winterizing drinking fountains at city parks, and starting the week of Oct. 28, will begin closing and winterizing park restrooms.

    Tourism kiosks: Manitowoc installs interactive visitor kiosks. Here's where you can find them and what they do.

    The division noted in a news release it plans to keep restrooms at the Lincoln Park Concession Stand and Rheaume Park open “as long as weather permits.” Conditions such as accumulating snow and/or ice would cause those restrooms to be closed for the season, the division said.

    The remainder of park restrooms are expected to be closed on or before the end of the day Nov. 1.

    Events: What's there to do in Manitowoc? Try Zoo Boo and these other events this week.

    At upper Henry Schuette Park, a portable toilet will be available this winter until water is turned on in the public restroom facility in the spring.

    Get the latest on city parks at https://www.manitowoc.org/2033/Parks or call 920-686-3580.

    Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com , or follow him on X at @breidHTRNews .

    This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc begins winterizing park restrooms and drinking fountains, but will keep 6 open

    Related Search

    Park WinterizationCity Park eventsPublic restroom accessManitou parkManitowoc Herald timesPublic restroom maintenance

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy