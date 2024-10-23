MANITOWOC – Six Manitowoc park facilities will keep public restrooms open this winter.

Restrooms at Halvorsen Park, Lighthouse Park, Lincoln Park Cabin No. 1, Lincoln Park Zoo, Manitou Park and Silver Creek Fieldhouse are scheduled to remain open this winter.

The city’s Parks Division, meanwhile, has begun winterizing drinking fountains at city parks, and starting the week of Oct. 28, will begin closing and winterizing park restrooms.

Tourism kiosks: Manitowoc installs interactive visitor kiosks. Here's where you can find them and what they do.

The division noted in a news release it plans to keep restrooms at the Lincoln Park Concession Stand and Rheaume Park open “as long as weather permits.” Conditions such as accumulating snow and/or ice would cause those restrooms to be closed for the season, the division said.

The remainder of park restrooms are expected to be closed on or before the end of the day Nov. 1.

Events: What's there to do in Manitowoc? Try Zoo Boo and these other events this week.

At upper Henry Schuette Park, a portable toilet will be available this winter until water is turned on in the public restroom facility in the spring.

Get the latest on city parks at https://www.manitowoc.org/2033/Parks or call 920-686-3580.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com , or follow him on X at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc begins winterizing park restrooms and drinking fountains, but will keep 6 open