Manitowoc road work projects on North 18th, Michigan Ave. and South 21st start Monday

MANITOWOC – Three road projects starting Monday will impact traffic in Manitowoc.

Portion of North 18th Street will be closed to through traffic

North 18th Street between Menasha and Magnolia avenues is scheduled to be closed to through traffic beginning Oct. 21.

The city said the road closure is needed for the removal of abandoned railroad tracks crossing North 18th Street and replacement of concrete pavement.

A detour for traffic on North 18th Street will be in place, as follows:

Southbound traffic: Will go eastbound on Magnolia Avenue to North Eighth Street to Waldo Boulevard to Menasha Avenue and back to North 18th Street.

Will go eastbound on Magnolia Avenue to North Eighth Street to Waldo Boulevard to Menasha Avenue and back to North 18th Street. Northbound traffic: Will start at Waldo Boulevard to North Eighth Street to Magnolia Avenue back to North 18th Street.

If weather cooperates, the city said the project is expected to be completed and roadway reopened to traffic by Nov. 1.

Bank First's Q3: Bank First shares Q3 performance. Here’s what it means for shareholders.

Portion of Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic

Michigan Avenue between North 22nd and North 23rd streets is scheduled to be closed to through traffic beginning Oct. 21.

The city said the road closure is needed for the removal of abandoned railroad tracks crossing Michigan Avenue and replacement of the concrete pavement.

No signed detour will be in place, but traffic will be directed northbound on North 23rd Street to Waldo Boulevard or northbound on North 21st Street to Waldo Boulevard.

If weather cooperates, this project is also expected to be completed by Nov. 1.

International Food Fair: Roncalli’s International Food Fair returns in November. Here are 10 things to know about the event.

A portion of South 21st Street will be closed to through traffic.

South 21st Street between Franklin and Marshall streets is scheduled to be closed to traffic beginning Oct. 21.

The street is being closed for the replacement of traffic signals at the intersection of South 21st and Washington streets.

Traffic on Washington Street will be restricted to one lane in both directions during the project.

If weather cooperates, the project is expected to be completed and road reopened to traffic by Nov. 1.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com , or follow him on X at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc road work projects on North 18th, Michigan Ave. and South 21st start Monday