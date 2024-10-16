Open in App
    Manitowoc school board is reconsidering plans to close the district office

    By Alisa M. Schafer, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hj5hE_0w8nODPK00

    MANITOWOC – Manitowoc School Board has put a hold on plans to relocate the District Office as administrators work to create a long-range facilities plan.

    A memo from interim Superintendent Lee Thennes and Executive Director of Business & Operations Angela Erdmann to the Board of Education asks to delay or rescind the vote to relocate the central office because of the cost of moving and the cost of converting unused classrooms into offices.

    The letter states: "Preliminary estimates and further consideration and evaluation of this decision would create considerable cost to the district in moving expenses and infrastructure updates. In addition, the move would create inefficiencies and continued infrastructure costs as classroom use shifts annually."

    The decision to delay the relocation came from the MPSD Finance & Facilities Committee, and was confirmed with a unanimous vote during the Oct. 8 school board meeting.

    Voter guide: Manitowoc County voter guide: Candidates share their priorities ahead of Nov. 5 election

    Community meeting, survey planned in work to create MPSD facility master plan

    During the Oct. 8 school board meeting, Thennes said plans for addressing the facility repair needs in the school district include designing a community survey that will be distributed later this year and looking for volunteers to join two independent facility advisory groups.

    That work is in addition to the meetings Thennes is having with staff at each school building to determine which repairs will have the biggest impact, and the community information session planned for Oct. 23 to get input from citizens on what their preference is on priorities for the district.

    All of the data gathered from the staff and community meetings and surveys will be used alongside the information from the facility audit that identified more than $161 million in repairs needed throughout the district, to create a 10-year facilities master plan.

    In-person absentee voting starts Oct. 22

    In-person absentee voting, also called early voting, will be available at participating municipal offices starting Oct. 22.

    In Manitowoc , people wishing to vote early can do so at City Hall on Quay Street at 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.

    In Two Rivers , in-person absentee voting will take place at City Hall on Washington Street starting Oct. 22 at 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. Early voting will also be available 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 26.

    Registration and a photo ID is required to participate in voting. To register to vote, people must provide proof of residency either at their municipal clerk's office or online at myvote.wi.gov .

    Nov. 5 election: Manitowoc County, get set for the Nov. 5 election. Here's everything to know about the ballot and how to register to vote.

    Two Rivers librarian recognized with state award

    Terry Ehle , youth services coordinator at Lester Public Library in Two Rivers, was recognized as Librarian of the Year by the Wisconsin Library Association .

    According to the WLA, Ehle has been with Lester Public Library since 1998 and "consistently raises the bar in materials selection and programming for infants to teens at her library."

    A few of her accomplishments include introducing the Reach Out and Read program in Manitowoc County; successfully applying for a grant that went toward creating Storywalks on the library grounds and a local park; and starting story time, youth and family to-go packs, a program designed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic that continues today.

    Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc school board is reconsidering plans to close the district office

