Roncalli’s International Food Fair returns in November. Here are 10 things to know about the event.

MANITOWOC – Roncalli’s International Food Fair is Nov. 2.

Here are 10 things to know about the event.

1. Who can go to the International Food Fair? Where is it?

For age 21 and older only, the International Food Fair will be at Roncalli High School, 2000 Mirro Drive, starting at 5 p.m.

2. Admission is free, but punch cards are needed.

Admission to the fair is free, but punch cards must be purchased at the fair to sample food. Cash, check, credit cards and Venmo will be accepted as payment.

3. The fair features cuisine, including desserts, from across the globe.

A variety of cuisine, including desserts, prepared by local restaurants, food trucks and Roncalli Catholic Schools families is featured, representing Americana, Asian, Greek, German, Italian, Mexican, Polish and Southern dishes.

4. Beer and wine will be available, including a special brew.

Specialty beers and wine will be available for purchase, including a special brew — Jet Lag — a collaboration between PetSkull Brewing Co. and the Allie Family Companies. Cans of the double dry hopped hazy IPA will be available for $8 each, along with four packs, at the event. All sales from Jet Lag sold at the food fair will be donated to Roncalli Catholic Schools. Patrons have a chance to taste Jet Lag prior to the food fair during a special tapping party at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at PetSkull, 1015 Buffalo St., Manitowoc.

5. Jet Lag sales at PetSkull in November will benefit Roncalli.

Jet Lag will be the featured Business of the Month Beer for November at PetSkull with $5.50 from each can or glass sold being donated to Roncalli Catholic Schools, thanks to Allie Family Companies and PetSkull.

6. There’s more than just food at the fair.

In addition to the fare being offered, the International Food Fair includes an oral auction with packages including experiences, sports memorabilia and more. Items will be auctioned off by Greg Schramm, the event’s auctioneer. Local personality Jason Prigge, host of “The Coolest Coast,” will make his debut as this year’s event emcee.

7. New this year are an Indoor Smoker Outdoor Flavor Raffle and a special Kids’ Zone silent auction. Plus, there's the Ticket to Cash raffle.

New this year is the Indoor Smoker Outdoor Flavor Raffle featuring a GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker from Bitter Neumann and a $100 gift certificate from Brillion Butcher Shop provided by Brady and Victoria Zutz. Only 200 tickets will be sold for $50 each. Tickets for the raffle and the returning favorite, the Ticket to Cash raffle, are available for purchase now.

Only 500 tickets will be sold at $100 each for Ticket to Cash. Try your luck for your chance to win a grand prize of $7,500 cash. Visit: https://rems.roncallicatholicschools.org/international-food-fair for the fliers and forms. Winners will be drawn during the International Food Fair, but they need not be present to win.

Be sure to also stop by the new Kids' Zone area. This silent auction will feature items for stocking stuffers and Christmas gifts for children of all ages — including outdoor items, games, crafts and more.

8. Themed collections will be available for bidding.

An array of themed collections also will be up for bid in the Gift Collections Raffle. And, for those looking to decorate their homes for the holidays and beyond, there will be plenty to pick from in the Tabletops, Trees, Wreaths and More! area.

Those with an affinity for Roncalli will also want to stop at the Roncalli HeART Originals, featuring original artwork up for bid created by Roncalli students age pre-school through eighth grade.

9. The schedule runs 5-9:30 p.m.

The schedule for the evening is as follows:

5 p.m. — Doors open

7 p.m. — Oral auction

8 p.m. — Ticket to Cash raffle drawing and Indoor Smoker Outdoor Flavor Raffle drawing

8:30 p.m. — Gift Collections sales end

8:45 p.m. — Gift Collections closes

9 p.m. — Gift Collections winners announced

9:10 p.m. — Tabletops, Trees, Wreaths & More! closes

9:20 p.m. — Kids' Zone closes (gymnasium)

9:30 p.m. — Roncalli HeART Originals closes

Roncalli said in a news release that all times are approximate depending on the ending of the oral auction.

10. The International Food Fair book will be released later in October.

The International Food Fair book will be released later this month. More information is also at https://rems.roncallicatholicschools.org/international-food-fair .

