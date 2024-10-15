Manitowoc County voter guide: Candidates share their priorities ahead of Nov. 5 election

MANITOWOC – The Nov. 5 presidential election is just around the corner, and voters can expect to see the U.S. Congressional District 6 race on the ballot, along with several state assembly races.

Because of changes in Wisconsin legislative maps, people may reside in a different assembly district than the last time they voted. Those maps can be checked at legis.wisconsin.gov .

As Manitowoc County voters weigh their options, the Herald Times Reporter reached out to candidates to get a sense of who they are and what their priorities for the state and county are.

Here's what they had to say.

U.S. Congressional District 6

Name: Glenn Grothman, incumbent

Age: 69

Party affiliation: Republican

Highest level of education: Juris Doctor

Political or elected office experience: Wisconsin State Assembly, Wisconsin State Senate, U.S. House of Representatives

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

First, we desperately need to secure the border. An open border is driving up government costs for human services, medicine and housing all around the nation. We have twice as many deaths from illegal drugs each year (average of 108,000) compared to 12 years of war in Vietnam (58,000).

Second, we need to slow spending. From 2021-2024, the Biden-Harris Administration’s reckless spending has caused our national debt to increase from $28 trillion to $35 trillion. Most of this came from three bills (American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and Inflation Reduction Act). They themselves cost over $3 trillion. Combine this with increasing energy prices, and you have a higher cost of gas and housing. It feels as if Washington wants to hurt the middle class.

Third, we need to reform welfare programs. I was able to assist Gov. Tommy Thompson in his welfare reform in the 1990s. To do this on a federal level, we need to get rid of programs that have a marriage penalty and work disincentives. That way, we can get more people back to work, grow the economy, and expand commerce and take some pressure off the federal budget.

Name: John Zarbano

Age: 74

Party affiliation: Democratic

Highest level of education: Master's degree

Political or elected office experience: None

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Restoration and protection of women's fundamental rights

Protection of Social Security and Medicare

Immigration control

Wisconsin Assembly District 2

Name: Alicia Saunders

Age: 40

Party affiliation: Democratic

Highest level of education: Three years of college

Political or elected office experience: Volunteered for Randy Hopper's recall campaign

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Fully fund schools: I will fight to fully fund public schools, giving teachers and students the resources they need. This includes reducing class sizes and expanding vocational programs to prepare students for good-paying local jobs.

Support emergency services: Our first responders deserve the best. I’ll ensure police, fire and EMS services are fully funded so they have the tools, training and staffing to protect us.

Protect reproductive and medical freedom: I will stand firm in defending reproductive rights and ensuring access to health care remains a personal choice, free from government interference.

Name: Shae Sortwell, incumbent

Age: 39

Party affiliation: Republican

Highest level of education: Bachelor's degree

Political or elected office experience: Three terms in the Wisconsin State Assembly

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Kamala Harris' policies have increased costs for Wisconsin families. My family’s food budget alone has increased by 40% in four years. So, Wisconsin Republicans passed middle-class tax cuts, eliminated seniors' income taxes, and enacted tax credits for child care. Unfortunately, Evers vetoed most of these. So, I will be bringing these back until he does what is right for the people and gives them back their money.

Affordable child care is elusive for many working families. Some think that throwing your tax dollars at this is the answer, while they ignore cost-saving reforms. One such reform is allowing 16- to 17-year-olds to work at our daycares as caregivers. Many of us already trust 16- to 17-year-olds to provide babysitting in our homes, so why can't they be trusted at a daycare if there is still another trusted adult on site?

Gov. Tony Evers' Department of Safety and Professional Services is still dragging its feet issuing occupational licenses so people can’t get to work. Recently, I had to call to help someone who had been waiting months to get his occupational license so he could work on septic systems. Fixing this will be a priority for me next session.

Wisconsin Assembly District 3

Name: Jason Schmitz

Age: 49

Party affiliation: Democratic

Highest level of education: Technical college

Political or elected office experience: Union-elected positions

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Repeal 2011 Wisconsin Act 10 and Right-to-Work

Increase funding for public schools, police and fire rescue

Increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour

Name: Ron Tusler, incumbent

Age: 40

Party affiliation: Republican

Highest level of education: Juris Doctoral

Political or elected office experience: Eight years as state representative

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Lower inflation, lower taxes, lower government intrusion in our lives. Far too many American problems are caused by our many governments. Between our federal, state and local governments. Washington, D.C., and Madison are not solving problems like they were when Trump and Walker were in office.

We need government to be much more efficient. We need it to be responsible. We need it to stop manipulating our people. We need them to respect our rights. We need them to respect obvious and undisputable biology like gender and life beginning at conception.

Democrats are going the wrong way. Republicans are the only common-sense adults in the room.

Wisconsin Assembly District 25

Name: Paul Tittl, incumbent

Age: 62

Party affiliation: Republican

Highest level of education: High school

Political or elected office experience:

I have the experience of serving in local office. Prior to being elected in 2012, I served on the Manitowoc City Council from 2004-2008, including a time as City Council president. I also served on the Manitowoc County Board of Supervisors from 2006-2013, including being elected by my fellow supervisors as chairman from 2010-2012.

Since first taking office in 2013, I have served on a lot of committees including chairing the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Prevention Committee since 2015 which I championed to get created.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

My focus shall remain on getting people of Wisconsin the mental health services they need.

Plus, I will work on more tax cuts for all of Wisconsin including our seniors. I plan on working to get those tax cut bills we passed last year that Gov. Tony Evers vetoed; passed where seniors age 65 and older could withdraw money from a retirement Wisconsin tax free and Wisconsin taxes on pensions would no longer apply.

Continue to work on outdoors issues including hunting, fishing, camping and all outdoor activities including our State Park system

Name: Stephen Welch

Age: 72

Party affiliation: Democratic

Highest level of education: One year of college, completed flight training

Political or elected office experience: None

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Women's health: I feel women deserve every type of health care, including but not limited to abortion.

Public education: We cannot continuing paying for two school systems, especially with one underperforming.

We need to embrace unions; collective bargaining is a very powerful tool to protect workers.

Wisconsin Assembly District 27

Name: Lindee Brill

Age: 43

Party affiliation: Republican

Highest level of education: Bachelor's degree in business and Spanish

Political or elected office experience: None

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Support a pro-life stance that protects life beginning at conception, and support and champion legislation that makes Wisconsin a more adoption-friendly state for birth parents, adoptive parents and the child.

Ensure we do everything as a legislative body to correct and maintain a safe and secure election.

Support and champion legislation that addresses our drug and alcohol addiction and trafficking crises in our state.

Name: Kay Ladson

Age: No answer

Party affiliation: Democratic

Highest level of education: Master's degree in finance

Political or elected office experience: I have been a member of the Democratic Party for many years and I am currently secretary and chairperson of the Program Committee for the Democratic Party of Fond du Lac County.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

My top three issues start with working to make sure women maintain their freedom to make their own health care decisions with fear of government or outside interference. I will work to protect women’s reproductive freedoms. We need to reinstate Roe v. Wade as a national law.

Fully funding and making Child Care Counts a part of our ongoing state budget is another top priority. We have a child care desert in Wisconsin, with three or more children waiting for every one child care slot. If families can find child care, they find the price of $350 to $400 per week costs them more than rent. We need to invest in our future — our young children and their parents.

Third, we need to address the issues in our public school system: teacher retention and compensation, student performance, the impact of COVID and funding challenges. None of these issues can be addressed without relieving the funding challenges. We need to increase revenue limits, increase special education funding and start to push back on voucher funding. No state, including Wisconsin, can afford two separate school systems.

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com .

