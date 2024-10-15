Open in App
    • Herald Times Reporter

    Things to do in Manitowoc this week include craft fair, Wellness Expo & trunk-or-treating

    By Visit Manitowoc,

    2 days ago

    MANITOWOC – Don't miss these events in the Manitowoc area this week.

    For more and for live music schedules, go to https://www.visitmanitowoc.com/events/ .

    Start your holiday shopping at a craft fair

    One of the Lakeshore’s largest fall craft shows returns for a fourth year with handmade gifts and décor, ornaments, jewelry, crocheted items, calendars and more.

    Oct. 19, shop the Fall into Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles Club (823 Hamilton St.) and have lunch right there as brats, burgers, chips and soda will be served.

    Take your little one to meet Santa, who will be visiting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Fall fun: Where to go to pick apples, find a pumpkin or do a corn maze near Manitowoc this fall

    Improve your health at the Wellness Expo

    Also Oct. 19, the Manitowoc County Wellness & Metaphysical Fall Expo will be at the Manitowoc Expo Center, 4921 Expo Drive, to help attendees connect to their physical and spiritual health.

    Several health and wellness vendors will be on scene sharing their wealth of knowledge and helpful products from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Learn about the famous Evergleams

    It’s almost time for the Evergleams aluminum Christmas trees to decorate window displays downtown, which means it’s the perfect time to learn more about the significance of these trees you’ll be seeing everywhere.

    Jordan Kabat and Barb Bundy-Jost will be sharing the rich history of the Evergleams, how to purchase one, and common repairs the trees need.

    This event is part of the Hungry for History series from the Manitowoc County Historical Society. Learn more at manitowoccountyhistory.org .

    Listen to live music in Manitowoc

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mi6GT_0w7HUhv300

    Grab a friend, a cold drink and enjoy the crisp fall weather while listening to live music across the city.

    Friday, Oct. 18

    • Devils Teeth, Vile Bees and Exitstatements at PetSkull Brewing, 1015 Buffalo St. — 6 p.m.
    • Riley Haupt at The Wharf, 606 Quay St. — 6:30 p.m.
    • Black Knight at Salute to Everyone, 1107 S. 10th St. — 8 p.m.
    • Karaoke Night at Digger Dave’s, 715 Buffalo St. — 9 p.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 19

    • Groove Therapy at PetSkull Brewing — 4 p.m.
    • Bare Bones Blind at Salute to Everyone — 8:30 p.m.

    Sunday, Oct. 20

    • Suzie and The Detonators at PetSkull Brewing — 9 a.m.

    Fall events: Plan your Manitowoc County fall: Here's a rundown of all the festivals and parades planned for the last few months of 2024.

    Trunk-or-treat at the library

    It’s time to put on your costume and start the Halloween celebrations!

    Local businesses and organizations are coming together to put on a special trunk-or-treat event in the parking lot across from the Manitowoc Public Library, 707 Quay St., to provide a fun, safe and free trick-or-treating event for kids from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22.

    At the same time, the library is running a costume contest with youth, teen and group categories with online voting and prizes! For more information, visit www.manitowoclibrary.org .

    Visit Manitowoc is the city of Manitowoc's Department of Tourism.

    This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Things to do in Manitowoc this week include craft fair, Wellness Expo & trunk-or-treating

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy