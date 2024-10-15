‘Wisconsin’s Most Haunted Places’ and more spooky fun coming to Manitowoc Public Library. Here's what to know.

MANITOWOC – It’s spooky season at Manitowoc Public Library .

Oct. 24 will bring the presentation “Wisconsin’s Most Haunted Places with Chad Lewis.” The program shares stories about some of the most haunted places in the state. It will run 6 to 7 p.m. in the Balkansky Community Room. Lewis has traveled the backroads of the world for more than two decades in search of the strange and unusual. He has been featured on the Discovery Channel’s “A Haunting,” William Shatner’s “Weird or What” and “The UnXplained,” and ABC’s “Scariest Places on Earth,” along with being a frequent contributor on Ripley’s Believe it or Not Radio. With a master’s degree in psychology, Lewis has written more than 20 books on the strange and unusual.

Oct. 22 is Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Attend in costume and share in the festivities the week before Halloween. The open-air event will be in the Briess Parking Lot across Quay Street from the library. It will be canceled if weather is bad. Also, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, stop by the library’s Teen Scene in costume to take a photo for the Spooktacular Costume Contest. Photos will be shared on the library’s Facebook page with prizes being awarded to the photo that receives the most reactions.

Trick-or-treat times in Manitowoc: Here’s your 2024 guide to Manitowoc County trick-or-treat times and trunk-or-treat events

And from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17, attend a “Silly and [Sorta] Spooky Storytime” with Miss Sharon and special guest Mr. Pete, who will present silly and slightly spooky stories and songs.

Here are some more things coming up at the library, 707 Quay St. Get more info by calling 920-686-3000 or visiting manitowoclibrary.org .

“American Farmer: A Photo-Portrait Exhibition” — Runs through Oct. 20 on the library’s main floor. Features 45 full-color and black-and-white portraits and interviews with farmers across the United States by photographer Paul Mobley.

Runs through Oct. 20 on the library’s main floor. Features 45 full-color and black-and-white portraits and interviews with farmers across the United States by photographer Paul Mobley. Wisconsin Science Festival Week — Oct. 14-20. The weeklong Wisconsin Science Festival features events throughout Wisconsin for people of all ages. Help MPL celebrate by participating in a variety of activities, such as WisSciFest Bioblitz, “Science in a Bag” and “Mad Science.”

Oct. 14-20. The weeklong Wisconsin Science Festival features events throughout Wisconsin for people of all ages. Help MPL celebrate by participating in a variety of activities, such as WisSciFest Bioblitz, “Science in a Bag” and “Mad Science.” Fall Into Reading Challenge — Through Nov. 16. How it works: no paper trackers — this challenge is exclusively on the Beanstack app; log reading time by minutes or hours; read five hours over five weeks and write one book review on Beanstack to complete the challenge; continue to log your reading beyond the five hours to see how much you can read this fall; there are no prizes except for satisfaction in achieving the reading goal and the joy of reading. Visit https://manitowoclibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 to join.

Through Nov. 16. How it works: no paper trackers — this challenge is exclusively on the Beanstack app; log reading time by minutes or hours; read five hours over five weeks and write one book review on Beanstack to complete the challenge; continue to log your reading beyond the five hours to see how much you can read this fall; there are no prizes except for satisfaction in achieving the reading goal and the joy of reading. Visit https://manitowoclibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 to join. Baby Storytime — 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17, 23 and 24. For ages 0-2.

9:30 a.m. Oct. 17, 23 and 24. For ages 0-2. Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, 23 and 24. For ages 2-5.

10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, 23 and 24. For ages 2-5. “MPL Insider: Beyond the Books with Tim & Emily” — Streams live on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at noon Oct. 17. A behind-the-scenes look at things happening at the library. Chad Lewis will be the special guest for this episode.

Streams live on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at noon Oct. 17. A behind-the-scenes look at things happening at the library. Chad Lewis will be the special guest for this episode. Teen Hang-Out: Shelf Conscious Book Group — 6-7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Franklin Street Room. Talk about the books you loved, hated or haven't read yet, but want to. Or the ways the adapted series based on the book you liked failed you. There will be new books to look over and a Genre of the Month to consider. Snacks and conversation starters are provided.

6-7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Franklin Street Room. Talk about the books you loved, hated or haven't read yet, but want to. Or the ways the adapted series based on the book you liked failed you. There will be new books to look over and a Genre of the Month to consider. Snacks and conversation starters are provided. Mad Science — 10-11 a.m. Oct. 19 in the Balkansky Community Room. Mad Science from Milwaukee will offer experiments demonstrating the principles of air and pressure.

10-11 a.m. Oct. 19 in the Balkansky Community Room. Mad Science from Milwaukee will offer experiments demonstrating the principles of air and pressure. Department of Workforce Development employment assistance and career counseling — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays in the Franklin Street Room. No appointment needed for employment assistance. Contact Ellen Hope at 920-930-6553 or ellen.hope@dwd.wisconsin.gov to make an appointment for career counseling.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays in the Franklin Street Room. No appointment needed for employment assistance. Contact Ellen Hope at 920-930-6553 or ellen.hope@dwd.wisconsin.gov to make an appointment for career counseling. Space to Write — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Have a novel or short story you want to write? How about a screenplay or a memoir? Poetry? Graphic novels? Drop by a Space to Write for inspiration with other writers.

SS Badger: SS Badger, the last operating coal-fired passenger steamship in the US, is an icon of Lake Michigan car ferries.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com , or follow him on X at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: ‘Wisconsin’s Most Haunted Places’ and more spooky fun coming to Manitowoc Public Library. Here's what to know.