Manitowoc Expo offers campsites during 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. Here's what they'll cost.

MANITOWOC – Sleeping space could be at a premium in northeast Wisconsin when the NFL Draft comes to Lambeau Field April 24-26, 2025.

The NFL predicted about 240,000 people will attend the draft over the course of the three days. However, according to the NFL, about 750,000 people attended the draft over three days in spring 2024 in Detroit, setting a record attendance.

Manitowoc County Expo Center's campground is now accepting paid reservations for the NFL Draft at $40 a night with a three-night minimum stay.

The Expo's campground is about 40 miles from Lambeau Field in Green Bay. It offers most amenities, including electric hookups and restrooms with showers, as well as 58 camp pads on asphalt.

Call 920-683-4378 to make reservations. Spots are limited.

