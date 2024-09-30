Open in App
    Rent too high? Tell us what you think about rent prices in Manitowoc County for a future article.

    By Alisa M. Schafer, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter,

    2 days ago

    MANITOWOC – While rent is just one portion of the cost of living, for many residents of Manitowoc County, rent consumes a large portion of their paychecks each month.

    For Manitowoc, Zillow.com has 37 listings for available places to rent, ranging from a one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment for $599 per month to a three-bedroom/two-bathroom apartment near the downtown district for $2,900 per month.

    According to Zillow.com, the median rent in Manitowoc $819 per month, while the national median is $2,100 per month.

    Do you think living in Manitowoc is worth the price of rent? What features make Manitowoc a desirable place to live? Why do you choose to live in Manitowoc rather than another city, town or village in Manitowoc County? Is there enough affordable housing in Manitowoc?

    Tell us your opinions on rent prices in Manitowoc. Send an email to aschafer@gannett.com . Include your first and last name, your city of residence, along with a paragraph or two of your thoughts.

    Your thoughts may appear in a story about the public's opinion about the cost of living in Manitowoc.

    More reader views: Readers share their vision for new superintendent of the Manitowoc Public School District

    Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Rent too high? Tell us what you think about rent prices in Manitowoc County for a future article.

