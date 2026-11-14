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Christmas lighting events set for local communities
By John Baker,13 days ago
Many communities in the local area will ring in the holidays with some kind of tree lighting/official event in early December. Here’s a look at some local tree lighting fun that’s going on locally.
Mt. Angel: The Mt. Angel Christkindlmarkt and tree lighting event will be Saturday, Dec. 5, and run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a full day of activities, including vendors, with the tree lighting culminating the day at 6 p.m.
Canby: The 25th Annual Light Up the Night tree lighting in Canby will be Friday, Dec. 4, beginning at 6 p.m. at Wait Park. The fun starts at 6 p.m. with the annual parade at 6 p.m. Santa will arrive about 6:30 and the tree lighting will be about 7 p.m. There will be vendors, music and more.
Woodburn: The Mayor’s Tree Lighting in Woodburn will be Saturday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sensory Santa, an event dedicated to youth with disabilities and their families, will go from 3 to 4 p.m. Call 503-982-5386 to reserve a spot. Santa’s workshop and photos will be available from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Folks will gather around the downtown plaza about 5 p.m. for hot cocoa, crafts and the tree lighting event.
Molalla: The annual Molalla Tree Lighting will be Saturday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the city’s downtown area at Molalla City Hall. There’s usually a small parade, music, cookies, hot cocoa and more during the annual event. A visit from Santa is likely as well.
Hubbard: This year’s Hubbard Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at Rivenes Park, 2600 D St. in Hubbard. Hosted by North Marion fellowship, this will be the event’s 19th year. The event will include a parade, carols being sung, the tree lighting at 7 p.m., and afterwards, the crowd can head to the fire hall and have hot chocolate and cookies. The North Marion jazz band will be there to offer some Christmas tunes.