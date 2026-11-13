‘Tis the season.

And while there are many who will say it’s too early to go full Christmas spirit, there are plenty of folks who are ready, willing, and able to get their “holly jolly” on right now.

While Christmas decorations and bits and bobs have been descending on stores for weeks, the hardcore Christmas fan, the ones who know where to find those holiday holy grails, have been enjoying a treat in Canby.

The annual Canby Country Christmas Bazaar has been delivering that Christmas feeling Nov. 8-14 at the fairgrounds in Canby. And within the walls of the main pavilion, the Christmas vibe was welcoming.

“I come to this every year,” said Isabelle Selmon, who ventured to Canby from Lake Oswego on an unseasonably warm Wednesday afternoon. “I never think it’s too early to shop for Christmas stuff and there’s a bunch of really fun and beautiful stuff here every year. It really does get me in the holiday mood, and I like that in early November. Too early? Not for me.”

This year’s event, the 53rd iteration, offers more than 7,000 squad feet of space for gifts, crafts, home decor and much more at the main pavilion of the Clackamas County Event Center.

From Santas to snowmen, the event offers a wide array of items. There’s even a section that offers older Christmas items, some of which will certainly stir the memories of the older set.

“Every year, this is where I spend a good deal of my time,” said Estacada’s Estelle Reynolds, who admitted she’s been attending the event for about 20 years. “I enjoy going through this section with the older items. It takes me back when I recognize something from my youth. I guess you could say I enjoy the nostalgia that seeing some of these older items brings to me. Christmas was such a magical time when I was a kid, so I find it uplifting to walk the aisle and see things that remind me of those days.”

For some it’s the jams, jellies and other tasty treats they can sample. For others its ornaments and figurines that draw their attention.

But no matter the want or need, folks seem to share a common theme at the Country Christmas Bazaar – they love Christmas.

“For me, I’d like to see folks have Christmas spirit about them all year long,” said Selmon. “Too much hate, anger, and blame in the world. We need love, kindness, tolerance and joy in our lives. Being here reminds me how much that means to me. So, I’ll keep coming – for things to buy and for the feelings.”

The Country Christmas Bazaar runs through Saturday, Nov. 14. Doors open at 10 a.m. each day. Parking and admittance are both free.