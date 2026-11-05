Kidnapping, sexual abuse suspect arraigned in Clackamas County

For 36-year-old Vince Edgar Chavez, Nov. 5 was an important day.

Chavez was arraigned Clackamas County Circuit Court indictment for the kidnapping and sexual abuse of 10-year-old Violet Hay on Oct. 28 – taken forcibly from a Canby apartment.

Chavez is charged with attempted murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, four counts of sodomy in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, assault in the second degree and strangulation.

Chavez is scheduled for a preventive detention hearing on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. The hearing, scheduled for three hours, will determine whether bail should be set in this case.

Chavez currently is being held without bail at the Clackamas County Jail. A trial date will be set at the Dec. 1 hearing.

The case has been assigned to Circuit Court Judge Heather Karabeika. Chavez is represented by defense attorney Brian Schmonsees, who entered a not guilty plea at today’s arraignment.

Chavez is also charged with physically assaulting the girl’s 12-year-old step-sister with a hammer during the alleged abduction.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Owen and Deputy District Attorney Josh Cutino are prosecuting the case.

During a local television interview, Hay’s maternal grandmother said that her daughter and Chavez had a brief relationship via a dating app, but it didn’t last, partly because he had shown interest in the victim.

Additionally, a federal complaint was filed on Nov. 3 in which additional details were revealed.

Chavez allegedly strangled the victim, forced her to watch adult pornography on his cellphone – and then threatened to perform similar acts on her, then bound her hands with duct tape, strangling her into an unconscious state before putting her in a duffel bag that he zipped up.