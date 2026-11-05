Brad O’Neil concedes Clackamas County sheriff’s race to James Rhodes

Clackamas County Sheriff candidate Brad O’Neil announced that he has conceded the race to Sheriff James Rhodes in a press release on Thursday, Nov. 5.

“Looking ahead, I look forward to working with Sheriff Rhodes in our shared commitment to public safety and serving the people of Clackamas County. I sincerely wish him every success and will continue to support him and the important work of our Sheriff’s Office,” O’Neil said in the press release.

The Clackamas County Sheriff race was a close election, with Rhodes receiving 53% of the vote, as of Wednesday, Nov. 4. Rhodes was appointed to the role earlier this year after the retirement of former Sheriff Angela Brandenburg.

Rhodes had worked for CCSO from 1997 to 2021 and then served on the Clackamas County Budget Committee.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the confidence Clackamas County voters have placed in me,” said Rhodes in a press release. “Throughout this campaign, I promised accountable leadership, fiscal responsibility, and a renewed focus on our core mission of conserving the peace. Now the hard work begins.”

Rhodes mentioned in the release that his biggest priority is helping prepare the county for its local option levy that will ask residents to maintain current police service levels. This May’s levy effort failed.

“Voters made it clear they want accountable leadership, and I’m committed to earning that trust every day. As we prepare for the May levy election, taxpayers deserve to know exactly how their money will be spent and how those investments will strengthen public safety. I’m counting on the community’s continued involvement as we work together to protect these essential services,” he said.

O’Neil is an undersheriff for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and has worked there since 1999.

“I also want to thank the many people who supported me throughout this campaign. Your hard work and belief in me have meant more than I can express. I am proud of the campaign we ran and deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to making it possible. Thank you for your support and trust in me,” O’Neil said in the release.