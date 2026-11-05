Canby offers another survey for residents on UGB alternatives

With the most recent Cultivating Canby Community Summits (Aug. 11 and Oct. 20) in the rearview mirror, the City of Canby continues to look at its Urban Growth Boundary and ask residents “What’s next?”

To that end, they’d like to have Canby residents respond to a survey they’ve put together about the UGB.

The Canby Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) Concept Plan explores long-term opportunities to accommodate the community’s anticipated needs for housing, employment, transportation, parks, and public facilities as Canby grows.

Building on the community vision, guiding principles, technical analysis, and public input gathered during earlier phases of the project, the concept alternatives illustrate different approaches to organizing future growth in the NW Residential and East Industrial Areas.

These concepts provide an opportunity to explore potential land use patterns, transportation connections, infrastructure needs, and implementation considerations before a preferred approach is identified.

This newest survey recreates the summit held on Oct. 20. It includes an opportunity for Canby residents to weigh in on future land use patterns in the proposed expansion area.

Both sets of input (in-person and online) will be considered by city staff and the consultant team.

This survey is a different one from the one sent out earlier in the summer. The current survey will be remain open until Monday, Nov. 30.

To take the Canby UGB concept plan alternatives survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CanbyConcepts