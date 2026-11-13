Choosing health insurance can feel like learning a new language, only to have the rules change once you finally understand them. Benefits shift, costs change, and the plan that worked for your family last year may look different today. With the challenges facing health care due to federal cuts, families have another reason to look closely at their options. This open enrollment season might feel especially confusing.

Knowing what to check can make the decision more manageable. Before renewing your coverage or choosing something new, here’s where to start.

What Is Open Enrollment?

Open enrollment is the annual window when you can sign up for health insurance, switch plans, or renew coverage. Employers set their own enrollment schedules, while Marketplace shoppers should check their state’s deadlines. Outside this window, enrolling or changing plans generally requires a qualifying circumstance, such as losing coverage or getting married.

Think of it this time as your opportunity to reassess what your family needs and what you can afford.

1. Review What Has Changed

Before automatically renewing, read your renewal notice and the coming year’s Summary of Benefits and Coverage. Check for changes in premiums, deductibles, covered services, and available plans.

For Marketplace coverage, update your expected income and household information. Last year’s monthly payment may not reflect what you’ll owe next year.

2. Look Beyond The Monthly Premium

A low monthly premium can be appealing, but it’s only one part of your health care spending. Compare these costs:

Deductible: What you pay for certain covered services before your insurance begins paying.

What you pay for certain covered services before your insurance begins paying. Copayments and coinsurance: The fixed amounts or percentages you pay for covered care.

The fixed amounts or percentages you pay for covered care. Out-of-pocket maximum: The annual limit on what you pay for covered, in-network care. Premiums and services your plan doesn’t cover aren’t included.

For family coverage, check both individual and family limits. Consider whether you could manage those costs if someone needed unexpected treatment.

3. Check Your Family’s Doctors

Don’t assume your provider, whether it’s your family’s pediatrician, therapist, OB-GYN, or preferred hospital, participates in every plan an insurer offers. Check the specific plan’s provider directory and confirm participation with the provider’s office.

Also, review whether you need referrals for specialists and how the plan handles out-of-network care. These details can affect both your choices and your bills.

4. Confirm Prescription Coverage

Make a list of everyone’s medications, including dosages, and check each plan’s formulary, or covered drug list. Compare what you would pay and whether your usual pharmacy is in-network.

Ask about restrictions, too. Some medications require prior authorization, meaning the insurer must approve coverage before the prescription is covered.

5. Plan For The Care You Expect

Is anyone in your family managing a chronic condition? Are you planning a pregnancy, surgery, or regular therapy appointments? Review coverage and estimated costs for the services your household is likely to use.

Use last year’s appointments and expenses as a starting point, then account for anticipated changes. A plan with a higher premium may offer better overall value if you or your family need frequent care.

Before making your health insurance selection, confirm the enrollment deadline, coverage start date, and any required first payment. Save your confirmation, and ask your benefits team or Marketplace representative about any questions you may have.

The right plan should fit more than your monthly budget. It should help your family access the care you need throughout the year.

This article Open Enrollment Checklist: What To Review Before Choosing A Health Plan was originally published on HerAgenda.com