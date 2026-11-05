Raamla Mohamed Hunter On Season 4 Of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ And Jax’s Rebuild

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Jax Stewart has always moved fast. Season four of “Reasonable Doubt” asks what happens when she can’t.

The Hulu drama picks up with Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi) fighting for her life after the shooting that ended season three, while her new law firm struggles to stay open. Creator and showrunner Raamla Mohamed Hunter told Her Agenda the premise came from a question about control: what does losing it mean for a high-functioning workaholic?

“Reasonable Doubt” tracks the physical, emotional, and mental sides of Jax’s recovery, set against the launch of her own firm. At the heart of that story is a pressure many ambitious women know well. They feel they can’t slow down without falling out of the race. When Jax’s brother-in-law Lewis (McKinley Freeman) tells her to rest, his advice is sound. Her fear is that stepping back could take her out of the game for good.

Source: Courtesy of Hulu

One scene captures the push and pull. Lewis unbraids Jax’s hair, and she washes it. She emerges with a bob, set to Cardi B, then heads to the office and confronts her trauma. Raamla says viewers want to see Jax “back,” but the show insists on honesty about what that costs. Some of the discomfort audiences have felt this season, she says, comes from that tension.

The authenticity behind the show, Raamla says, starts in the writers’ room. The writing staff and directing team are all Black, which she says creates a natural shorthand. Writers draw on their own lives, including fatherhood, being an only child, and family dynamics. They show up to Zoom sessions as themselves, in braids, headscarves and fresh manicures, with no performance required. Raamla says the show isn’t trying to be “super Black.” It just is.

“It just comes out because we’re Black,” she says.

Season four also brings new faces. According to Raamla, she found Durrell “Tank” Babbs, who plays R&B star Eric Cropper, through a podcast. She noticed his charm and asked casting to bring him in, and his audition was strong enough that he became the character. Meagan Good, who plays new district attorney Regina Harris, brought positive energy to the set. As the series has grown, Raamla admits, talent she has long admired now wants to join. She sees the show as a place to showcase Black excellence, from writers with strong credits to directors.

For the second half of the season, Raamla reveals everything will make sense by the finale.

“It’ll feel like there was a reason I went through this pain,” she says.

The pain is real, even for her. She admits she sometimes leaves the set because watching Jax’s arc is hard.

The season also leans on a new character, entertainment journalist Desiree Grant (Rutina Wesley), and a writer named Morgan pitched the character and kept pushing for her. Desiree adds dimension to Eric’s backstory, especially through flashbacks that show the two were once close. The storyline explores how media and personal history can shape a person’s public narrative. Hunter teased that the ending will be “interesting.”

“Reasonable Doubt” season four is streaming on Hulu and on Disney+ outside the U.S. New episodes arrive on Tuesdays.

This article Raamla Mohamed Hunter On Season 4 Of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ And Jax’s Rebuild was originally published on HerAgenda.com