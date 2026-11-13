💰 Shop Henryetta this holiday season and you could win big.

The Henryetta Chamber of Commerce is running two holiday promos:

1. Small Business Saturday vacation drawings

• When: Nov. 23–28, drawings at 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at The Briefcase

• How it works: Make a qualifying purchase at participating businesses (like Paul’s Western Store, Cave’s Jewelry, Shoney’s, Cheezie’s Pizza, Burnett’s Furniture, The Shack 2.0, Quick Med Health – QM Esthetics and more). Get a ticket, write your name and phone, and give it back to the merchant. Each store sets its own qualifying purchase.

• Prizes: One cruise vacation voucher and one all‑inclusive resort stay voucher (sponsored by Jeffcoat’s Journeys). You must be present to win.

• Nov. 28 event: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. with vendor bingo and 25 cookie bags for sale at $10 each.

2. Mistletoe Money giveaway

• When: Dec. 1–18, drawing 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Mistletoe Market (must be present).

• Prize: $1,000 in Mistletoe Money (chamber credit) to spend only at participating Henryetta merchants, valid through Jan. 1, 2027. No cash, gift cards, debt payments, or financial institutions.

Mistletoe Market & Parade

• Market: North Fifth & West Trudgeon, Dec. 4–5, 11–12, 18–19 (Fridays 5–8 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.–8 p.m.), free admission. Indoor vendor spots are full, but single‑night vendor spaces remain.

• Parade: Henryetta Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Sat., Dec. 12 on Main Street. Entry forms are on the Chamber’s market page.

• Chamber office: 415 W. Main St.