💰 Low-interest drought disaster loans now open in our area

Farmers, ranchers and small business owners around Henryetta can now get low-interest federal disaster loans because of this fall’s drought.

For farmers & ranchers (USDA FSA)

Counties covered include Okmulgee (as a contiguous county) plus Creek, Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Tulsa and Muskogee.

Eligible producers can use emergency loans to:

Replace essential equipment or livestock

Reorganize their operation

Refinance certain debts

The application deadline is June 21, 2027.

Apply or file a notice of loss through your local USDA Service Center (find it via the farmers.gov service center locator).

For small businesses & nonprofits (SBA)

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans for working capital (not physical damage) to:

Small businesses

Small ag cooperatives & aquaculture businesses

Most private nonprofits

Loans can be up to $2 million, with fixed rates capped at 4%, terms up to 30 years, and no payments or interest for the first 12 months.

Apply at sba.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955 with questions.