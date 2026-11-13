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💰 Drought disaster loans open for Henryetta-area farms & small businesses
💰 Low-interest drought disaster loans now open in our area
Farmers, ranchers and small business owners around Henryetta can now get low-interest federal disaster loans because of this fall’s drought.
For farmers & ranchers (USDA FSA)
Counties covered include Okmulgee (as a contiguous county) plus Creek, Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Tulsa and Muskogee.
Eligible producers can use emergency loans to:
- Replace essential equipment or livestock
- Reorganize their operation
- Refinance certain debts
The application deadline is June 21, 2027.
Apply or file a notice of loss through your local USDA Service Center (find it via the farmers.gov service center locator).
For small businesses & nonprofits (SBA)
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans for working capital (not physical damage) to:
- Small businesses
- Small ag cooperatives & aquaculture businesses
- Most private nonprofits
Loans can be up to $2 million, with fixed rates capped at 4%, terms up to 30 years, and no payments or interest for the first 12 months.
Apply at sba.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955 with questions.
More Info: Drought designation opens federal disaster loans t...
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