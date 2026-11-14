US air travel should normalize by Sunday after ground stop triggers mass cancellations, FAA says

Airlines have canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. as they work to recover from a nationwide ground stop a day earlier that left passengers scrambling for seats and disrupted travel around the world. The Federal Aviation Administration says U.S. air travel schedule should be back to normal by the end of Sunday, two days after what was the nation’s longest ground stop in 25 years. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is blaming a contractor that had been replacing a section of the air traffic control system’s old copper wire with new fiber wire. Duffy says that work somehow caused the system overload.

Why a problem on the ground can affect flights thousands of miles away among other issues

Regional U.S. air traffic control centers communicate using a complex network that’s “one of the largest telecommunications systems in the country,” and disruptions like those seen on Friday with an hourslong, nationwide grounding of flights can reverberate widely, according to an aviation expert. Michael McCormick, a former airspace manager with the Federal Aviation Administration, said it could take days for airlines — many of which had to divert flights — to resume normal operations after officials lifted the grounding order. The order was lifted late Friday. Here’s a look at what happened, how regional air traffic control centers work, how controllers communicate with pilots and why a problem on the ground can affect flights thousands of miles away, among other issues:

With shifting Iran rhetoric following US elections, Trump leaves Mideast in limbo about path ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been all over the map as he's articulated his thinking about the Iran war since last week's midterm elections. He's backed away from additional strikes on Iran — but also from additional talks. On Monday, Trump suggested the war was partly to blame for Republican losses and said the conflict "militarily is effectively over." By Thursday, he dismissed the need for a deal with Iran, redirecting Vice President JD Vance to focus on domestic issues. Trump's shifting tone adds uncertainty to the conflict's future. Meanwhile, U.S. officials say the decision on how to proceed rests with Trump, who remains confident in his economic strategy against Iran.

Zelenskyy says a new European security framework floated by US could benefit Putin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the U.S. has raised the idea of a new postwar security framework for Europe. He warns this could allow Russia to weaken NATO and reshape borders. On Friday, Zelenskyy said Moscow might use these talks to change European security rather than focus on ending the war. He also said that the U.S. asked if Ukraine would withdraw from parts of Donbas in exchange for NATO membership. Zelenskyy insists Ukraine won't surrender territory. He stresses any security changes in Europe must be decided by European NATO members after the war ends.

Israeli drone strike kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza, and other Mideast news

An Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians in Jabaliya, on the northern edge of Gaza City, hospital officials said. Several others were wounded, though the number was not specified. The Israeli military said it targeted two Hamas militants. The strike on Saturday comes amid continued violence in Gaza, where more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since a ceasefire was reached more than a year ago. A vigil was also held in Jabaliya on Saturday night for 70 people killed in the war whose bodies were recovered recently in the rubble. Meanwhile, Iranian state TV reported that three oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire around the Strait of Hormuz.

SpaceX’s Starship returns from orbit and is captured by launch pad arms in a dramatic first

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s Starship is back on Earth, captured in midair by giant mechanical arms at its Texas launch pad. Starship descended from orbit Saturday, returning to where its journey began 22 hours earlier. It was the grand finale that Elon Musk and his team hoped for — the first-ever capture of a Starship flying back from space. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman was among the first to send congratulations, calling it "almost magic.” Despite Starship's triumphant return, SoaceX fell short of its desired double catch. The first-stage booster exploded over the Gulf of Mexico shortly after Friday’s liftoff.

New Orleans port sues to get control of tanker that crashed into cruise ship on Mississippi River

New Orleans port officials have sued the owner of a tanker that slammed into a cruise ship on the Mississippi River. One aim of the lawsuit is to allow federal officials to gain control of the Atlantic Asphalt tanker. All 197 passengers and crew on the American Heritage cruise ship survived the crash Friday. About 100 of them ended up in the river after the boat rolled on its side before they could get off the ship. The cruise ship remains on its side in the Mississippi River. The Coast Guard says it could take weeks to remove it.

What to know about flights after the US nationwide ground stop

The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a nationwide ground stop. Officials say the system is stable Saturday after Friday's massive disruption. Still, they say as many as 5,000 flights scheduled Saturday may be canceled. The system is expected to operate normally by Sunday. Several thousand flights were canceled Friday. New technology overloaded antiquated equipment, causing the system to overload. But officials stress that the system never went dark. When they couldn’t quickly locate the cause of the overload, they decided to keep flights grounded nationwide. “We did that out of an abundance of caution,” said Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford. The ground stop was unrelated to recent Microsoft outages or cyberattacks, according to officials.

Pope laments violence enveloping Peru as he ministers in his former diocese

CHICLAYO, Peru (AP) — Pope Leo XIV prayed for an end to the violence ravaging Peru, addressing one of his adopted homeland’s most pressing concerns from his former cathedral. Rising crime has disrupted daily life, making security Peruvians’ top concern and shaping the outcome of the last presidential election. Leo prayed on Saturday for an end to the “widespread violence and by the unspeakable suffering that continues to afflict so many of our brothers and sisters.” Leo will meet with Amazonian and Indigenous peoples on Sunday and celebrate a final Mass in Lima on Monday before returning to the Vatican.

At least 6 killed and 11 injured when bus overturns in southwestern Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police report that at least six people are dead and 11 injured after a bus overturned on a highway in southwestern Colombia. The accident happened Saturday when the bus was traveling on the Garzon–Neiva highway. Authorities believe the driver may have briefly fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the crash. Videos on social media show emergency personnel assisting injured passengers and people crying next to the overturned bus. The bus was headed to Bogota and has since been removed from the road. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, but suspect the driver experienced "microsleep."