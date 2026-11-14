Thousands of flights canceled as airlines work to recover from nationwide ground stop

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines across the U.S. are working to recover from the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years. Thousands of flights were canceled Saturday. The more than four-hour ground stop has stranded passengers and forced professional and college sports teams to scramble to find alternate transportation to games. Trump administration officials say new technology being added to the nation’s air traffic control system overloaded antiquated equipment and caused intermittent communications and radar gaps. A limited number of domestic flights have departed since the stop was lifted but the effects could be felt for days.

Zelenskyy says a new European security framework floated by US could benefit Putin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the U.S. has raised the idea of a new postwar security framework for Europe. He warns this could allow Russia to weaken NATO and reshape borders. On Friday, Zelenskyy said Moscow might use these talks to change European security rather than focus on ending the war. He also said that the U.S. asked if Ukraine would withdraw from parts of Donbas in exchange for NATO membership. Zelenskyy insists Ukraine won't surrender territory. He stresses any security changes in Europe must be decided by European NATO members after the war ends.

Israeli drone strike kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza, and other Mideast news

An Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians in Jabaliya, on the northern edge of Gaza City, hospital officials said. Several others were wounded, though the number was not specified. The Israeli military said it targeted two Hamas militants. The strike on Saturday comes amid continued violence in Gaza, where more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since a ceasefire was reached more than a year ago. Meanwhile, Iranian state TV reported that three oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire around the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities warned that ships using routes through the strait without Iran’s approval would face a similar fate.

Kreiss-Tomkins becomes first Democrat since 1998 elected governor in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have elected a Democrat for governor for the first time since 1998. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, a former state lawmaker, defeated three Republicans. One of those, Bernadette Wilson, was endorsed by President Donald Trump. Kreiss-Tomkins’ victory is part of a national landslide that gave Democrats sweeping wins in state governments across the country. They now control 30 governor’s offices. Kreiss-Tomkins focused on issues including affordability and full funding of public schools. He emphasized his willingness to work across party lines and said Alaska needed a change in direction.

Alaska voters reject ballot measure seeking to repeal open primaries, ranked voting system

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have rejected a ballot measure seeking to repeal the state’s unique system of open primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections. Voters during the Nov. 3 election were asked for the second time in two years whether to repeal the system and certain campaign disclosure rules. They narrowly approved adopting the system in 2020, and it was used for the first time two years later. Supporters of open primaries and ranked voting say it invites competition and gives voters more choices. Opponents, including President Donald Trump, say it’s confusing.

With shifting Iran rhetoric following US elections, Trump leaves Mideast in limbo about path ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been all over the map as he's articulated his thinking about the Iran war since last week's midterm elections. He's backed away from additional strikes on Iran — but also from additional talks. On Monday, Trump suggested the war was partly to blame for Republican losses and said the conflict "militarily is effectively over." By Thursday, he dismissed the need for a deal with Iran, redirecting Vice President JD Vance to focus on domestic issues. Trump's shifting tone adds uncertainty to the conflict's future. Meanwhile, U.S. officials say the decision on how to proceed rests with Trump, who remains confident in his economic strategy against Iran.

Pope's visit to hub of Afro-Peruvian community casts spotlight on African slave trade to Peru

ZAÑA, Peru (AP) — Pope Leo XIV is putting the spotlight on Afro-Peruvians during a visit to a hub of their community. Leo will lead a prayer meeting at the sanctuary of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo in Zaña, where he often visited to pray while he was bishop of nearby Chiclayo. In the 16th century, Mogrovejo was the first archbishop of Lima. He defended the rights of Indigenous and enslaved people and was known for having confirmed St. Martin de Porres, the first Black saint of the Americas and the patron saint of racial harmony, social justice and people of multiracial backgrounds.

Democrats try out a strange new emotion at post-midterms What's Next conference — hope

DENVER (AP) — Democrats met for two days in Denver to pore over the results of the midterm elections and emerged feeling pretty good about themselves. That's because the party won the biggest victory in half a century and recaptured Congress. At a long-scheduled postelection conference called What's Next, party luminaries reveled in their wins even as they insisted more work lay ahead. A secondary theme of the gathering was that the party still needs to win back the trust of voters desperate enough for economic help that they turned to President Donald Trump in 2024. Some old party divisions reared their heads, too.

Bomb found near ethanol plant in central Illinois forces evacuations as authorities investigate

Authorities have found a bomb near an ethanol plant in central Illinois, leading to evacuations. The bomb was discovered Friday afternoon at the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria. Officials say the bomb has been “rendered safe,” but residents within a 1-mile radius remain evacuated as the search for more bombs continues. Shelters have been set up for those displaced. Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon called it a “credible threat” and emphasized the need to take the blast radius seriously. The FBI is investigating, but no arrests have been made.

NASA's Voyager 1 closes in on a light-day in interstellar space for a new distance record

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's Voyager 1 is about to become humanity's first object to reach one light-day from Earth. That's a mind-blowing distance of more than 16 billion miles. The spacecraft will reach the extraordinary milestone on Wednesday. At that point, its radio signals will take precisely 24 hours traveling at the speed of light to reach Earth. Its twin Voyager 2 is expected to reach one light-day in 2035. Launched in 1977, the Voyagers have been pushing ever deeper into interstellar space after visiting the outer planets and exiting the solar system.