Tynea Cruz was recently diagnosed with stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer. On Thursday, Nov. 5, coworker and friend Kristen Collier started a GoFundMe to help support Cruz. By Special photo

Those who work closest with Tynea Cruz at East Lake Elementary School describe her as giving, generous, loving and selfless. Now, those individuals are displaying those same attributes toward Cruz.

Cruz was recently diagnosed with stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer. On Thursday, Nov. 5, co-worker and friend Kristen Collier started a GoFundMe to help support Cruz.

“We can’t go to the doctor and take chemo for her, but this is something we can do for her,” said Carol Morgan, an East Lake teacher. “So we’re gonna do it.”

Cruz received the diagnosis in early October after discovering a lump. An ultrasound initially identified it as an enlarged lymph node.

Seeking further clarity, Cruz eventually pursued a second opinion. A subsequent mammogram revealed the cancer. Since then, she has worked with a specialist whom she described as “amazing.”

Outside the classroom, Cruz is a wife to Sean and mother to their two boys, Jacob and Jonathan. As a kindergarten paraprofessional at East Lake, she spends her days helping, encouraging and supporting young children.

Seeing the outpouring of support from the community has been a huge help for Cruz in her journey.

“I have been beside myself…a loss for words,” Cruz said. “You have friends and people that you love on on a regular, everyday basis and then when something like this happens…my mind is just blown. I’m incredibly grateful and I feel like, ‘Thank you’ just isn’t enough.”

Around 24 hours after Collier launched the GoFundMe, 49% of the $7,000 goal was reached. At the time of publication, the fundraiser had received 72 donations totaling $6,020.

Collier said organizing the fundraiser was an opportunity to give back to someone who has consistently shown up for others.

“She supports everybody,” Collier said. “She has such a great heart and she’s constantly helping out wherever she can…helping anybody.”

The money raised is already making a difference in Cruz’s journey, too.

Cruz has an upcoming genetic test that, while not required, could help her oncologist better target her treatment.

That has provided Cruz with some relief.

“In moments where I’m nervous to schedule an appointment, this has given me some relief thinking I can get this done,” Cruz said.

There are two main takeaways Cruz hopes others grasp from her journey — eliminating the stigma of asking questions about cancer diagnoses and the importance of getting a second opinion.

“A lot of women might have started off with being content with their first answers and just let it go,” Cruz said. “I’m thankful that I didn’t and I hope, if others hear this and have something come up, I hope that they continue to push, get that second opinion because it could save them.”

A Henry County native, the Stockbridge High School alumna is in her fifth year at East Lake. She described working with the children and helping them grow and learn as “rewarding.”

She also said she feels blessed to have the team around her.

“We all pray together multiple, multiple times,” Cruz said. “That’s something that’s very important to me and my journey is my faith. That’s something that really helps more than anything.”

Cruz said she has already seen God’s hand in every part of her journey so far.

“I’d love for this to be a testimony for Him whenever I get through this and it’s going to be fine,” Cruz said.

Her faith and the support of so many give Cruz the confidence to approach each day.

“Keeping my faith and having the love and support around me with my friends and my work people has been everything,” Cruz said. “It gets me through the days to help feel that normalcy — the hugs here and there, the prayers for sure.”

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The GoFundMe is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-tynea-standing-strong-together?cp_src=d.