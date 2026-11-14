Henry County Community Calendar

Latino Car Meet and Expo

Latino Car Meet & Expo is Sunday, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.at La Cosecha Supermarket, 715 Industrial Boulevard, McDonough. The family-free event celebrates culture, automobiles, music, local businesses, community engagement, community resources and more.

Toy Story 5

Movie in the Park, featuring “Toy Story 5” is Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mickie D. Cochran Park, 301 Banks Road, Stockbrideg, with movie starting at noon. There will be food trucks, kids zone, photos, craft vendors, Rec ’n Roll, inflatables and free popcorn.

For more information, call 770-288-2300, email parksrec@henrycountyga.gov or visit www.hcprd.org.

Best Life Golden Years

Best Life Golden Years, Inc. is holding a ribbon-cutting celebration, 6th Annual Thanksgiving Meal Delivery and 6th Annual Anniversary Celebration Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. at Vivid Affairs Event Center, 747 Davis Road, Suite 400/500, Stockbridge. RSVP to BestLifeGoldenYears@gmail.com

Turkey Trot

The Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile run/walk is Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. at Academy Sports, 198 South Point Road, McDonough. Registration is 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Proceeds to go Henry County Special Olympics.

For more information, call 770-288-2300, email parksrec@henrycountyga.gov or visit www.hcprd.org.

Christmas Concert

The Henry Community Chorus will hold a Christmas Concert Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at McDonough Presbyterian Church, 427 McGarity Road, McDonough. The theme — “The Splendor of Christmas”. It’s a free concert but donations will be accepted.

Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland: Step into the Magic is Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at Nash Farm Park, 4361 Jonesboro Road, Hampton. First candy drop is at 5:30 p.m., treelighting is at 6 p.m., second candy drop is at 6:30 p.m. and drone show is at 7 p.m. The event also features visits with Santa, hot chocolate, s’mores, photos, the Grinch and Cindy Lou and more.

For more information, call 770-288-2300, email parksrec@henrycountyga.gov or visit www.hcprd.org.

Track and Field

Track and Field registration for boys and girls ages 7 to 14 is Dec. 14 to Jan. 10. Parent meeting is Jan. 19 and practice begins Jan. 25. Cost is $120 per person and $160 for out-of-county residents.

For more information, call 770-288-2300, email parksrec@henrycountyga.gov or visit www.hcprd.org.