Supreme Court will consider Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access at the southern border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to consider President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access at the southern border. The Trump administration wants the high court to overturn lower court decisions that found the ban unlawful. Federal law allows people to seek asylum if they fear persecution, but the executive branch decides whether to grant it. The administration argues the ban is necessary to reduce migrant flow. The ACLU says the order illegally bypasses protections passed by Congress. The asylum ban is part of a series of immigration restrictions Trump introduced upon returning to office in 2025.

Bessent blames Lutnick's Commerce Department for not restricting Nvidia chip exports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he was frustrated with the Commerce Department’s delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to a company with alleged ties to China. Bessent said on CNBC Friday that his department, along with the departments of State and Defense and the U.S. Trade Representative, were in favor of adding Singapore-based Megaspeed International to an export control list for months but that the Commerce Department was in charge of the matter. Bessent’s comments were an unusually public rebuke of the Commerce Department, which oversees U.S. government controls over exports of sensitive, high-tech goods.

Rubio says further US military action is not needed against economically weakened Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says further U.S. military action against Iran is unnecessary because the economic pain inflicted on a weakened Islamic Republic is so great. The U.S. military has intercepted two Iranian attack drones headed toward Bahrain. Iran's Revolutionary Guard has claimed it struck a U.S. radar system in Bahrain, but this couldn't be independently verified. Iran also reports a tanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz. In Iran, thousands mourned 350 unidentified soldiers from the Iran-Iraq war. In Gaza, a 9-month-old boy died from hypothermia, raising concerns about the winter ahead. And Iran told the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog that discussions on monitoring cannot proceed while the country faces military threats.

'TrumpCare' and commemorative plaques — how Democrats are pitching dealmaking with the president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats who swept into power fueled by voter backlash to President Donald Trump are now pitching ways to collaborate with the Republican in the White House. They are playing to Trump's love of making deals to propel their agenda. New Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed has suggested “TrumpCare,” a golden insurance card with universal healthcare, dangling the president’s name on the ambitious Democratic proposal. Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico says Trump could go down in history like Lyndon B. Johnson, who was seen as a master of congressional dealmaking. It's a political as well as practical strategy, and a way to try to avoid having Trump just veto all their ideas.

Republicans acknowledge voters rejected them but show little appetite for breaking with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are grappling with unexpected losses after the midterm elections. National Republican Congressional Committee chair Rep. Richard Hudson acknowledges the party's failure to connect with voters on key issues like high gas prices. This week, Republicans met behind closed doors to analyze their defeat and plan their next moves before Democrats assume control of the House and the Senate in January. Some Republicans are angry and blame their party's leadership, while others focus on future strategies. House Republicans elected Jim Jordan as their leader, reflecting a desire for a more combative approach. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans reelected John Thune, suggesting a more moderate stance.

Who is Chris Van Hollen, the senator challenging Chuck Schumer to be majority leader?

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen has emerged as a challenger to New York Sen. Chuck Schumer as the Democratic Party picks a Senate majority leader. Van Hollen launched his bid Thursday, casting himself as a new face that reflects the public’s desire for change after the midterm campaign delivered Democrats control of the Senate and the House. Van Hollen is a two-term incumbent who previously represented Maryland in the House and in the legislature. Van Hollen became an early face of Democratic resistance to President Donald Trump in the Republican's second term in the White House.

Pope says it's a 'joy' to be home as Peru's Chiclayo welcomes back its former shepherd

CHICLAYO, Peru (AP) — Pope Leo XIV has returned to his former diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, marking an emotional homecoming. He says it is a “joy” to be home. His visit highlights his deep connection with the local community and the social justice mark he left behind. The pope's Latam charter landed Friday at Chiclayo’s airport. The Vatican estimates 1 million people lined his motorcade route, and another 500,000 were at the Mass. Leo, formerly Robert Prevost, spent two decades as a missionary priest and bishop in Peru. He is beloved for his dedication to social justice and his closeness to the people. His visit is filled with joy and nostalgia, as he reconnects with the place and people who shaped his ministry.

Alex Murdaugh wants murder indictments dismissed, saying agent lied to grand jury

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have asked a judge to throw out the original murder indictments for killing his wife and son saying the chief investigator in the case lied to the grand jury. Murdaugh is facing a retrial on the murder charges after the South Carolina Supreme Court threw out his convictions and life sentence, ruling that a court clerk improperly influenced jurors against him during his 2023 trial. Even if the request to dismiss the indictments is granted, it may not stop or even postpone an April retrial for the disgraced lawyer. Prosecutors can seek another set of grand jury indictments and defense attorneys said they won’t stop them.

SpaceX’s Starship soars into orbit after booster explosion prevents an unprecedented double catch

SpaceX has lost out on its attempt to recover its entire Starship back at the Texas launch pad. The first-stage booster was diverted into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after Friday's liftoff and exploded. But the spacecraft still soared into orbit, delivering 26 Starlink satellites. If all goes well, Elon Musk’s SpaceX will try to grab the spacecraft back at the pad on Saturday. The test flight, planned to last 22 hours, is the boldest yet for Starship. The spacecraft will complete 15 laps around Earth before tackling the grand finale.

UK police launch sex offense investigation into children’s author and TV personality David Walliams

LONDON (AP) — London police say they are investigating children’s author and TV personality David Walliams for serious sexual offenses after news outlets reported allegations of misconduct. The Metropolitan Police said it had received a number of allegations of abuse in the past after a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian newspaper. The allegations are different from those reported by the news outlets, police said. But they will also look into the news stories to see if there is evidence of other crimes.