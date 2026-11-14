Uruguay's coach Diego Forlan reacts at the end of an international friendly soccer match against Argentina in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. By Gustavo Garello - AP

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — The post-Messi era began with an Argentina defeat on Friday.

Argentina fell 2-1 to Uruguay on Friday in an international friendly at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, marking the team’s first match since Lionel Messi’s international retirement in early October.

Leonardo Balerdi opened the scoring with an own goal in the 48th minute, before Maximiliano Araújo doubled Uruguay’s lead in the 53rd minute under new coach Diego Forlán.

Julián Álvarez pulled one back for the hosts in the 73rd minute.

This clásico rioplatense also kicked off a new chapter for the Argentine national team under Lionel Scaloni, who extended his contract through 2030 earlier this week.

The most prominent absentee: Messi

The 39-year-old legend’s retirement remains a fresh wound for Argentine fans; notably, the stadium fell short of a sellout, a rare departure from the norm.

While most supporters in the stands wore the albiceleste jersey with Messi’s iconic No. 10, Scaloni chose not to assign the number to any player for the match. The coach explained that he has yet to select a successor and, as it is not mandatory, he prefers to leave the jersey vacant for now.

On the pitch, Argentina maintained its signature polished possession, but lacked the explosive, incisive spark that Messi typically delivered in the final third. Neither Nicolás Paz nor Thiago Almada was able to fill that void.

Argentina will look to bounce back against Costa Rica in Córdoba on Tuesday, while Uruguay returns home to host the Dominican Republic on the same day.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here