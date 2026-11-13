The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was part of Kroger’s Locust Grove Marketplace grand opening on Nov. 6. By Special photo

Kroger’s Locust Grove Marketplace grand opening on Nov. 6 attracted more than officials, customers and company executives. The 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile joined the festivities on its national tour.

Caroline McCallar, known as 'Cookout Caroline,' and Norah Martin, known as 'Nacho Dog Norah,' are the Wienermobile's copilots. The duo visited Locust Grove on Nov. 6 and Nov. 8, attracting approximately 1,000 visitors.

People stopped by before school and work, lining up early in the morning to see the Wienermobile. Kroger’s mascots were a part of the fun and climbed inside the Wienermobile, too.

“People were thrilled to see the Wienermobile in town,” they said. “Many folks mentioned that they were surprised to see it in Locust Grove and had never seen it in person before. It's not every day you see a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.”

McCallar and Martin have been driving around since June 2026 and Georgia is the 14th state they have visited. They visit a different city each week.

The trip to Georgia was a homecoming of sorts for McCallar, a Cumming native who relished the opportunity to bring the Wienermobile to her home state.

“Being able to share the Wienermobile with my close friends and family after five months on the road, and getting texts from people saying, ‘Hey, I saw you driving,’ with a picture of the Wienermobile rolling through town made my week,” McCallar said. “It was so incredible to be able to share this special journey along the hot dog highways with my loved ones.”

Martin, who is from Media, Pennsylvania, visited Georgia for the first time on this trip and “absolutely relished every moment.”

After two days of meeting visitors in Locust Grove, McCallar and Martin hope people remember the joy the Wienermobile brought to the community.

“Sometimes, it’s the simplest things, like spotting a giant hot dog on wheels or taking a few minutes out of your day to share a laugh with your family and neighbors, that make a day extra special,” they said. “We hope the visit reminded everyone to find a little joy in the everyday. It was an absolute ‘franktastic’ time ‘meating’ everyone, and we’re so grateful to Locust Grove for sharing the fun with us.”