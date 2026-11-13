Henry County Restaurant Report Card – 11/12/2026

The Georgia Department of Public Health conducted food service inspections in Henry County on 11/12/2026. The following 2 establishments were inspected.

🔴 Grade U (Failing) = below 70 | 🟠 Grade C = 70–79 | 🟡 Grade B = 80–89 | 🟢 Grade A = 90–100

🟠 Grade C (70–79) — 1 location

LING KITCHEN & COCKTAILS — 🟠 75 (Grade C)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 910 EAGLES LANDING PKWY STOCKBRIDGE, GA 30281

🟡 Grade B (80–89) — 1 location

CHICK-N-RUN — 🟡 80 (Grade B)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 3454 JODECO RD MCDONOUGH, GA 30253

Source: Georgia Environmental Health Food Service Inspection database. Data reflects food service inspections conducted 11/12/2026–11/12/2026.