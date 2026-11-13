Tyrie Howse was a junior at Woodland High School. By Special photo

HENRY COUNTY — The family of Tyrie Howse, the 16-year-old killed in a Nov. 3 shooting involving a Henry County Police Department officer, has hired two civil rights attorneys as it seeks answers about the incident.

Atlanta-based attorneys Harry Daniels and Gerald Griggs will represent the family.

“This was a good kid with a bright future," said Daniels via a press release from The Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC. "He was 16-years old and he wasn’t a threat to anyone. But this officer stole everything he was and everything he was going to be tearing a hole in this family that will never be filled. It’s heartbreaking, it’s infuriating and we won’t stop until justice is served."

According to a press release, there are questions about what took place in the incident.

“The shooting, which occurred on November 3 near the Krispy Kreme located at 120 Hwy 138 W, Stockbridge, GA, has sparked community outrage drawing into question several claims by HCPD including why Howse and another teenager were stopped in the first place,” the press release stated.

The press release also claims witnesses said Howse was shot in the back while running away and “was not armed at the time of the shooting.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is conducting an independent investigation.

Per the agency’s preliminary report, a Henry County Police Department (HCPD) officer saw two teenagers — Howse and a 17-year-old, in the Krispy Kreme parking lot and approached them.

The officer instructed the 17-year-old to remove his hands from his pockets. The teenager then handed a handgun to Howse, who ran away, according to the GBI.

The HCPD officer pursued Howse on foot and verbally commanded him to drop the gun. Howse did not comply, and the officer fired, striking him, according to the GBI.

After medical aid was administered to Howse, the 16-year-old was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC’s press release states that HCPD has “refused to release body camera video or the name of the officer involved.”

According to a statement provided by Henry County, the officer involved is placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“We recognize that many questions remain, including requests for the release of body-worn camera footage and other evidence,” Henry County’s statement read. “Because this is an active investigation, that evidence is being handled as part of the GBI's investigative process. We also understand the public's interest in reviewing this information, but any potential release must be evaluated in coordination with the appropriate investigative and legal authorities.”

The county estimates the GBI’s investigation could take “several months.”

After the investigation is complete, the findings will be sent to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to the county and GBI.

According to The Law Offices of Harry M Daniels LLC’s press release, Howse was a junior at Woodland High School and an honor roll student who aspired to become a pediatric nurse.

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The GBI is asking anyone with information concerning the case to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019.

The GBI Tipline is 800-597-8477 for individuals wishing to submit anonymous tips, including online submissions at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Individuals can also download the See Something, Send Something mobile application.