Ellenwood player wins $3 million in Georgia Lottery

A Georgia Lottery player won the $3 million top prize playing the $3 million Jingle Jumbo Bucks scratcher at Chevron Food Mart, 2863 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood.

The winner claimed their prize on Nov. 10 and selected the annuity prize payment.

A glance at other players who recently won big prizes in the Georgia Lottery:

— A $3,000,000 Jingle Jumbo Bucks ticket from S&T Food Mart, 1356 S. Harris St., Sandersville, won $50,000 on Nov. 12.

— A 100X The Money ticket from Publix, 12701 Town Center Drive, Covington, won $10,000 on Nov. 10.

— A 100Xtra ticket from Food Mart, 86 Fairground Street NE, Marietta, won $10,000 on Nov. 12.

— A 20X The Money ticket from Foodway, 1707 N. Forrest St., Valdosta, won $10,000 on Nov. 12.

— A 100X The Money ticket from Perimeter Pantry, 4491 Inner Perimeter Road in Valdosta, won $10,000 on Nov. 12.

— Two players hit the jackpot for $129,120 each in the Nov. 10 Fantasy 5 drawing.

One player, an Ellenwood resident, bought heir ticket on the Georgia Lottery site.

The other player bought the ticket from New Grands, 27 Golf Crest Drive in Acworth. Both tickets matched all five winning numbers, which were 11-15-18-20-23.

— A Byron resident won $10,000 playing the Fishing for Gold On Tour Diggi Game on the Georgia Lottery site on Nov. 10.

— A Clarkesville resident won $10,000 playing the 50X The Cash Linked Wins Diggi Game on Nov. 12.

— A player won $7,500 in the Nov. 10 Millionaire for Life drawing by matching four of the five numbers and the Millionaire ball. The ticket was bought at BP Food Mart, 35 Ga. Highway 138 SW, Riverdale.

All Georgia Lottery games benefit education in the state of Georgia.