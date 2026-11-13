A soccer mom napping in her pickup truck when it suddenly accelerated onto the field at a Kansas youth tournament where her child was playing, killing two people, won’t face criminal charges, a prosecutor said.

Investigators believe the 34-year-old woman had failed to put the Chevrolet 1500 in park and likely put her foot on the gas pedal while sleeping at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita on Oct. 17. They conducted multiple interviews and even ran a test in the same parking spot with a similar vehicle.

“I cannot prove she consciously disregarded a tremendous risk to people on that field,” Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Thursday.

He acknowledged the public might find his decision strange. Bennett's 28-page report listed possible crimes that might be triggered when a person causes the death of another person but said none fit the soccer field tragedy under Kansas law.

“If I could charge somebody, why wouldn't I?” Bennett said at a news conference. “But I also have an obligation to stand up and say, ‘It’s not here.'”

A child and an adult were killed

The two people killed at the scene were Cole Adrian, 6, and Nicholas Schafer, 35, both from McPherson, Kansas, police said. Ten others ranging in age from 5 to 68 were treated at area hospitals.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said his department spoke to victims and families before the report and other information were released publicly.

“Every lead was examined. Every piece of evidence was reviewed. Every reasonable avenue available to us was pursued. ... Our responsibility is not to fill gaps with assumptions or speculation,” Sullivan said.

The report said the day started with the woman driving to the soccer field with three children. After two games, they left the Stryker complex for a meal and returned by 2:30 p.m. for another game.

While one child went to a field to play, the mom and her two other children remained in the pickup truck. She said she was going to take a nap, and a daughter covered the windshield with a two-panel sunscreen, the report said. Less than an hour later, the vehicle began to move.

“There is no evidence to support the conclusion that she knew the truck was still in drive, or evidence to explain what motive she would have had to do so,” the report said.

Investigators returned with their own truck

Wichita police detectives ran an identical test. They parked a Chevy 1500 in the same stall and also in drive mode — and “the truck stayed in place until the accelerator was pressed,” the report said.

“We sat there and waited and waited,” Bennett said at a news conference. “After about 15 minutes we went, 'This truck isn't moving.' ... Tires against a 7-inch curb and it did not move.”

Investigators said they interviewed more than 30 witnesses. Blood tests showed no evidence of drugs that would have impaired the driver's judgment, the report said.

The report said the woman awoke to screams inside and outside the truck and the feeling of the vehicle moving.

Bennett said people who immediately pulled the driver from the truck found her sleepy, “sobbing, at turns described as frantic, hysterical, saying, ‘I’m sorry, I'm sorry. What have I done?'”