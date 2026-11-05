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Cardlytics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,6 days ago
ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its third quarter.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.52 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.
The company posted revenue of $32.9 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in December, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $35 million to $39 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDLX