Cardlytics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.52 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The company posted revenue of $32.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $35 million to $39 million.

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