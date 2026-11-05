Iran's top diplomat speaks with Gulf leaders about tensions, and other Mideast news

A man looks out over the water as a small boat passes cargo ships anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, early Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. By Amirhosein Khorgooi - ISNA

Iran’s top diplomat spoke with Persian Gulf leaders in a series of calls Thursday as the region remains tense over whether the U.S. will renew full-scale operations in the Iran war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Thursday with the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. U.S. President Donald Trump conferred with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi about efforts to support regional stability, according to the prime minister's office.

Meanwhile, Israel's president says he will announce on Sunday whether current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will get the first chance at forming the country's next government.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Thursday. Read our full coverage here.

Iran's top diplomat talks with regional leaders

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held phone calls on Thursday with Turkey and several Gulf leaders.

Araghchi spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan about efforts to improve security and stability in the region, according to the Saudi foreign ministry.

In a separate call, Araghchi talked with Qatar's foreign minister about coordinating to reduce tensions, the Qatari foreign ministry said. The Qatari leader stressed support for efforts to secure freedom of maritime navigation.

The safety of passages through the Strait of Hormuz was a main topic of discussions with Oman's foreign minister, its ministry said in a statement.

Araghchi also discussed de-escalation efforts with the foreign ministers of Kuwait and Turkey.

Iran’s security chief meets with Putin

Putin met Thursday with the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, the Kremlin said without offering details of the meeting.

Images released by the Kremlin showed that Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov and the chief of the Russian military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov, attended the meeting alongside Putin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry maintained its advice to citizens of Russia to refrain from traveling to Iran. “In light of the remaining risks of a new escalation around Iran, our recommendations to Russian citizens remain unchanged,” ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Trump speaks with Iraqi leader

Iraq's prime minister spoke with Trump Thursday about “the evolving situation in the region, security developments, and prospects for the next phase,” Al-Zaidi's office said in a statement.

The prime minister told Trump that Iraqi territory shouldn't be used to launch attacks against neighboring countries and emphasized the need for peaceful solutions to protect the safety of the region, his office said.

Israeli President nears decision on coalition government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he will reveal on Sunday who gets the first opportunity to form a new coalition government. On Thursday, he held a second and final day of meetings with political parties to hear their recommendations.

The president chooses who gets the first chance — most likely current Prime Minister Netanyahu or his main rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot.

“The discussions were open, candid and also probing,” Herzog said in a statement after the meetings. “I asked difficult questions in an effort to help the parties and the public to break free from set ways of thinking and open their minds to other paths.”

Herzog’s office said the United Arab List, an Islamist conservative party, and the Joint List, which combines three major Arab parties, both recommended tasking Eisenkot with forming Israel’s next government.

Netanyahu’s Likud, Israel’s major right-wing party, backed the prime minister, while two more factions recommended Eisenkot.

The ultra-Orthodox party United Torah Judaism refrained from a recommendation.

Iranian state TV says 3 ships have struck naval mines

Iran’s state TV said Thursday that two oil tankers and a towboat caught fire after striking mines in the Strait of Hormuz. It did not provide details about possible casualties or the vessels' flags. The claim could not be independently verified.

Quoting a statement by the Revolutionary Guard, the report said the Guard also seized two U.S. drones in the airspace over the strait. The Guard routinely makes similar statements about targeting vessels as well as damaging oil tankers in the strait.

Tehran closed the strait after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in February, launching the war.

Assailant kills security officer in Jordanian capital

In Jordan, an assailant attacked and killed a security officer near the Sri Lankan Embassy in the capital, Amman, on Thursday, in what Jordanian authorities described as a terrorist act.

Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said a member of its forces was assaulted with a sharp object.

Jordan’s state-run Al-Mamlaka TV reported that the assailant, who was arrested, attempted to seize a weapon from the security officer. A second security officer intervened, and both the assailant and the second officer sustained injuries, Al-Mamlaka said.

Boy killed in Gaza Strip, hospital says

Three Palestinians were killed in separate areas of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to health officials.

Israeli gunfire killed a boy in Bureij in the central part of the territory, according to Awda Hospital. A woman was fatally shot in another incident in Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital. An Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah killed one person.

The Israeli military said that they are aware of the airstrike in Deir al-Balah. The army didn’t immediately respond to a request for comments on the gunfire in Bureij and Khan Younis.

UN chief reports intensification of repression in Iran

In a report to the U.N. General Assembly circulated Thursday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Iran increased its use of the death penalty after the largest wave of protests in recent decades from late December until mid-February and after U.S.-Israeli airstrikes starting Feb. 28.

There were 151 executions in the first three months of this year, including at least 33 women and 39 Afghans, he said.

“In some instances, it appears that capital punishment was also used as a means of control, having a chilling effect on activists, protesters and those perceived as a threat to national security, or on political grounds,” the secretary-general said.

The U.N. human rights office and independent rights investigators also reported the use of torture by Iranian authorities including sexual violence, severe beatings, waterboarding and solitary confinement.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.