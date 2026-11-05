Child dies of measles in Wisconsin's first such death since 1990

FILE - This undated electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015, shows a measles virus particle, center. By Cynthia Goldsmith - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An infant in southwestern Wisconsin has died after contracting measles, the state’s first death from the disease in 36 years, state officials announced Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not specify where the death happened or provide any additional details to protect the privacy of the family.

The coroner listed the cause of death as measles, state health officials said.

“My heart is broken for the family,” said Kirsten Johnson, secretary of the state health department. “Any death of a child is a tragedy and even more so when it is related to a vaccine-preventable disease.”

The U.S. stopped the domestic spread of measles in 2000 by maintaining high vaccination rates, but they have fallen in recent years to below the 95% coverage needed to prevent outbreaks of the viral disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed four measles-associated deaths in the U.S. this year, but state health departments have reported higher numbers. In Pennsylvania alone, health officials have reported five deaths this year and are investigating a possible sixth.

As of Thursday, Wisconsin reported 431 cases of measles, all but three in unvaccinated people. Nine people had been hospitalized.