AP News Summary at 2:35 p.m. EST

AP Exclusive: Trump administration held talks with Iran on deporting Iranians during the war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Court documents reveal President Donald Trump's administration held secret talks with Iran about deporting Iranians during the ongoing war. Unsealed Thursday, the documents show the Republican administration said as recently as mid-October it had plans to deport Iranians through a third country. A judge ordered the government to notify the court of any finalized deportation plans. The documents reveal contacts with Iranian officials to arrange removals, despite the war and diplomatic tensions. A lawsuit claims the Trump administration shared confidential information about Iranian asylum seekers with Iran, violating regulations. The Department of Homeland Security denies sharing asylum records. Deportations to Iran are rare due to diplomatic and safety concerns.

After midterm loss, Trump is left to weigh his next move in Iran war that contributed to GOP debacle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faces a tough decision on his unpopular war against Iran after the Republican Party's midterm losses. He had hinted at escalating the conflict if Tehran didn't meet his terms by Election Day. Now with the election behind him, Trump must decide whether to escalate, maintain the status quo or find a pathway out of the conflict. Despite acknowledging the political cost, Trump on Wednesday said his decision to launch the conflict was the right one. The war has caused significant casualties and had an economic impact around the globe. The AP Voter Poll found about one-third of voters said the war in Iran was “crucial” to shaping how they voted for Congress.

Democrats' victory was clear. The party's future is not

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats won sweeping victories in the midterm elections, but the results did little to settle the debate over their party’s future. Progressives won major Senate races in Michigan and Maine, while moderates and establishment Democrats scored victories elsewhere. Each faction sees its success as proof of its approach. Democratic leaders must now unite a diverse group of lawmakers as they prepare to control both chambers of Congress. The divisions could shape their ability to govern and the 2028 presidential race. Potential presidential contenders are already outlining competing visions for the party, setting up a fight over its direction.

Putin envoy joins Melania Trump at White House event to discuss ceasefire she brokered in Oleshky

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy has appeared with first lady Melania Trump at the White House as she brought together Russian and Ukrainian officials to mark the localized ceasefire she brokered between their nations in the Ukrainian village of Oleshky. Speaking at the invitation of the first lady, Kirill Dmitriev thanked Trump for her “distinguished humanitarian role” in securing the truce. President Donald Trump did not participate in the event. Dmitriev said Putin personally gave instructions as part of the operation and sent his thanks to Melania Trump. The event also included officials from Ukraine to honor the ceasefire, which was signed Oct. 23.

A wipeout for AI stocks sends Wall Street reeling, and the S&P 500 tumbles more than 3%

NEW YORK (AP) — Another wipeout for stocks tied to the buildout of AI data centers is overwhelming Wall Street and more than erasing all its gains from the day before, which was its best in three months. The S&P 500 fell 3.9% Thursday and is on track for its worst loss since President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,656 points, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 5.2%. Stock markets worldwide felt pressure from continued drops for AI stocks as worries rise about possible moratoriums for data centers following Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections.

More than a dozen flights in Europe receive bomb threats that an official calls 'malicious' hoaxes

MILAN (AP) — Authorities say that bomb threats have targeted more than a dozen flights in Europe, leading to a slew of emergency landings and military escorts in some cases. No hazardous or suspicious materials have been found in what a British official called “malicious” hoaxes. Several similar threats targeted planes earlier this week, prompting searches and diversions. While fake bomb threats are not uncommon, it is unusual to see so many in a single day, causing widespread disruptions. They come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and warnings from authorities that Russia may be ramping up so-called hybrid threats in Europe. It wasn't known whether this week’s threats were linked or who was behind them.

Paraguayan president impeached minutes after resigning following bank collapse

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay’s lower house has voted unanimously to impeach President Santiago Peña after he announced his resignation. This follows the collapse of a major digital bank linked to his government, which froze millions of people’s savings and sparked protests. Peña’s resignation requires congressional approval, and the impeachment now moves to the Senate. Thousands of protesters have been demanding the return of their savings from Ueno Bank, a digital lender that grew rapidly under Peña’s administration. The bank’s closure has left many scrambling to recover their funds, leading to widespread public anger and demonstrations.

Mass protests sweep France as huge crowds demand higher wages, back students' demands

PARIS (AP) — Mass protests have drawn huge crowds across France, including Paris, demanding higher wages and supporting the student protest movement. France’s Interior Ministry says over 600,000 people rallied Thursday, while a major union said nearly 1.6 million participated nationwide. The Paris march proceeded peacefully, with students, workers, and retirees joining. About a third of France’s high schools were closed, and public transportation was disrupted. Authorities deployed 70,000 police officers amid tensions. The movement began in September and has spread nationwide, with political leaders seeking to capitalize on it.

Postal employee shot 2 coworkers at an Iowa post office before being captured, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a female postal employee shot two colleagues at the main post office in Iowa’s capital city before being captured nearby. A third employee was injured in a fall while trying to escape Thursday morning's shooting. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Des Moines police say officers responded within three minutes and quickly captured the suspect without resistance. The shooting happened on the facility’s second floor, in an area not accessible to the public. Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 12 shots. A nearby elementary school temporarily went into secure status after being notified by police.

Russell Brand is convicted of rape, and judge says he'll get a prison term

LONDON (AP) — Russell Brand has been convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The British comedian faces a significant prison term when sentenced Monday. Brand, known for his risqué comedy and past promiscuity, denied the charges. He was taken into custody after the judge rejected a bail request. Prosecutors described him as a manipulative predator. The jury deliberated for over eight hours before reaching the verdict. Brand was acquitted of two rape counts and one attempted indecent assault. Police have provided prosecutors with investigations into two more allegations against him. Brand's conviction follows a 2023 investigation by The Times and Channel 4.