AP News Summary at 11:48 a.m. EST

Republicans were punished in the midterms for Trump's economic policies, The AP Voter Poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was publicly humbled by inflation in the midterm elections, as public anger over rising prices caused a blistering set of losses for Republicans. Most voters Tuesday said that Trump’s policies smothered growth and drove costs even higher. That's according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 midterm voters. The Republican president’s message that the fault lay with his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, didn’t land. About two-thirds of voters said inflation was more because of Trump’s policies. Democratic victories in Tuesday’s midterms signaled that most voters don’t believe the economy or Trump is working for them.

After midterm loss, Trump is left to weigh his next move in Iran war that contributed to GOP debacle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faces a tough decision on his unpopular war against Iran after the Republican Party's midterm losses. He had hinted at escalating the conflict if Tehran didn't meet his terms by Election Day. Now with the election behind him, Trump must decide whether to escalate, maintain the status quo or find a pathway out of the conflict. Despite acknowledging the political cost, Trump on Wednesday said his decision to launch the conflict was the right one. The war has caused significant casualties and had an economic impact around the globe. The AP Voter Poll found about one-third of voters said the war in Iran was “crucial” to shaping how they voted for Congress.

Black voters help propel Democrats, including history makers, in sweeping midterm victories

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Strong turnout among Black voters helped propel several Black candidates to surprise victories in the midterm elections and led to razor-thin losses in other races. Democratic Party leaders and activists frame Tuesday's results as a repudiation not just of Republican President Donald Trump but also of the Supreme Court’s decision that gutted the Voting Rights Act and allowed Republican-led states to redistrict in a way that weakened Black congressional representation. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to hold nationwide office, says the results should be “a huge wake-up call” for the Democratic Party leadership.

Putin special envoy speaks at White House event on Oleshky ceasefire brokered by Melania Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy appeared with first lady Melania Trump at the White House on Thursday as she brought together Russian and Ukrainian officials to mark the localized ceasefire she brokered between their nations. Speaking at the invitation of the first lady, Kirill Dmitriev thanked Trump for her “distinguished humanitarian role” in securing the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. President Donald Trump did not appear. Dmitriev added that Putin personally gave instructions as part of the operation and sent his thanks to Melania Trump. The event included officials from Russia and Ukraine to honor the ceasefire, which was signed Oct. 23.

A wipeout for AI stocks sends Wall Street reeling, and the S&P 500 tumbles more than 3%

NEW YORK (AP) — Another wipeout for stocks tied to the buildout of AI data centers is overwhelming Wall Street and more than erasing all its gains from the day before, which was its best in three months. The S&P 500 fell 3.2% Thursday and is on track for its worst loss since President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,146 points, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 5%. Stock markets worldwide felt pressure from continued drops for AI stocks as worries rise about possible moratoriums for data centers following Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections.

More than 600,000 rally across France to demand higher wages and school funding

PARIS (AP) — France’s Interior Ministry says more than 600,000 people rallied Thursday across France, including in Paris, to demand higher wages and school funding in nationwide strikes and demonstrations. After more than a month of large, recurring protests across France, major rallies took place again in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and elsewhere. Most of the demonstrations were peaceful. The Interior Ministry said the figures were still provisional.

More than a dozen flights in Europe receive bomb threats that an official calls 'malicious' hoaxes

MILAN (AP) — Authorities say that bomb threats have targeted more than a dozen flights in Europe, leading to a slew of emergency landings and military escorts in some cases. No hazardous or suspicious materials have been found in what a British official called “malicious” hoaxes. Several similar threats targeted planes earlier this week, prompting searches and diversions. While fake bomb threats are not uncommon, it is unusual to see so many in a single day, causing widespread disruptions. They come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and warnings from authorities that Russia may be ramping up so-called hybrid threats in Europe. It wasn't known whether this week’s threats were linked or who was behind them.

Paraguay President Santiago Peña resigns following bank collapse

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay President Santiago Peña has resigned following the central bank's seizure of Ueno Bank, a digital lender with ties to his government. Peña announced his resignation Thursday in a video, citing the need to preserve the country’s stability amid massive protests and impeachment debates. He apologized to the public but did not accept responsibility for the banking crisis. Ueno Bank, which grew rapidly, was seized after regulators found risky lending practices. The bank's collapse has sparked protests, with demonstrators accusing Peña and his party of corruption. Authorities have detained several Ueno executives and charged others with fraud.

3 people have been injured in a shooting at an Iowa post office

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at an Iowa post office has left three people injured. Des Moines police said in a statement Thursday that the suspect has been detained. The main post office is just north of downtown Des Moines and across the street from one of the city’s main hospitals. Police said that the victims suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The building is a four-story regional sorting facility with a walk-in service counter accessible to the public.

Russell Brand is convicted of rape, and judge says he'll get a prison term

LONDON (AP) — Russell Brand has been convicted of rape and sexual assault charges on allegations dating back more than 20 years. A judge announced Thursday that Brand would receive a prison sentence. A prosecutor described him as a ruthless, calculating, manipulative “sexual predator.” Brand, 51, denied the charges and testified that he was obsessed with sex as a young man and once led a promiscuous life but had never forced anyone to do something against their will. Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two rape counts and attempted indecent assault.