Priority Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) on Thursday reported profit of $12.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $268.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTH