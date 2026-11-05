Southern Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.77. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $8.84 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.47 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SO