NCR Voyix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Thursday reported earnings of $24 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $539 million in the period.

NCR Voyix expects full-year earnings in the range of 89 cents to 92 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.19 billion to $2.3 billion.

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