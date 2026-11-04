AP News Summary at 4:00 a.m. EST

The Latest: Voters give Democrats control of Congress in rebuke to Trump

Democrats have won control of Congress in a widespread repudiation of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Democrats have flipped at least seven Senate seats in ruby-red states and battlegrounds alike: Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. In the House, Democrats flipped more than two dozen districts, some that voted for Trump by double digits in 2024. Trump faces a profoundly reshaped Washington for the last two years of his presidency. Democrats will have the power to block his legislative agenda, reject his appointees and investigate his administration. According to The AP Voter Poll, most voters appear to blame Trump's administration for high costs and want Congress to impose more checks on him.

Democrats win the US House and Senate as voters deliver a strong rebuke to Trump and Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump. Michigan progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed became the latest in his party to win. Tuesday's midterm elections laid bare voters’ deep frustration with high prices, the war in Iran and concerns about government corruption. Democrats routed their rivals across the map, flipping states that have voted Republican for decades and that Trump won by double digits just two years ago. Democratic control will profoundly reshape Trump’s final two years in office and likely hamstring his ability to push his agenda.

Takeaways: Voters punish Trump, and the GOP suffers historic losses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters have punished Trump’s allies in swing states and Republican strongholds alike, giving Democrats key victories nationwide and control of the House and Senate. Democrats won across Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and even Texas and South Carolina. The AP Voter Poll found that voters nationwide were in the mood for change, and roughly three-quarters of voters feel “angry” or “dissatisfied” with the direction of the country. Among those who had Trump in mind when they cast their vote, about twice as many wanted to express opposition to the Republican president as those who wanted to support him. Trump’s mid-decade redistricting plan appeared to backfire. Most also blamed the Trump administration for high costs.

Voters back abortion rights and reject Trump's redistricting in state ballot measures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates have achieved victories in Missouri and Virginia. In Missouri, a proposed amendment to reimpose abortion restrictions was defeated. Virginia’s measure establishes a fundamental right to reproductive freedom in the state constitution. Meanwhile, voters in Missouri rejected a new congressional map backed by President Donald Trump that had been designed to help Republicans gain an additional seat. In Maryland, voters approved an amendment that could pave the way for congressional redistricting. Supporters had touted it as a way to "stop Trump." Various states were also considering measures on transgender restrictions, voter ID mandates, and citizen voting rights.

After midterm losses, Trump stares down the specter of Democratic probes and the race to succeed him

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Donald Trump, his party’s resounding midterm losses pave the way for investigations and potential impeachments that will put the Republican president on the defensive in his final two years in office. The results shift the center of gravity closer to Capitol Hill, where Democrats will be angling to check Trump’s power after two years of acquiescence from congressional Republicans. It not only resurfaces a dynamic from his first term in office, when House Democrats took power in Trump’s first midterms and ultimately impeached him twice, but with control as well of the Senate, Democrats can now stymie Trump’s nominations to Cabinet posts and lifetime federal judgeships.

Election Day unfolded with relatively few problems, despite worries over Trump election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump had escalated efforts to interfere in how states run their elections in the weeks leading up to Election Day. But the greatest fears of Democrats and voting rights groups did not come to pass. The biggest problems affecting voting were weather-related, with flooding in Florida and parts of the Southwest leading to polling location changes. In New York's Westchester County, where some voters cast ballots in a competitive U.S. House race, an issue with malfunctioning scanners required ballots to be placed in secure bags for later counting.

'Very important' evidence found miles from Learjet crash site in Florida, investigator says

Investigators say they found a piece of the Learjet that slammed into the ground in Florida miles from the crash site. Nine people on board were killed when the jet crashed into a residential area of Greenacres, near West Palm Beach, on Sunday afternoon. National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman said Tuesday that most of the left elevator, which is part of the tail, was found in three pieces between 1.3 miles and 3.8 miles away. Chapman says this confirms the plane was breaking apart before it hit the ground.

Authorities release 911 call from the man who killed a shooter inside an Oregon elementary school

A frantic 911 call from the man who fatally shot a 16-year-old shooter at an Oregon elementary school has been released. Kaylub Giamanco told the 911 operator there was “someone with a gun” at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend. The audio from the tense call lasting a little more than a minute was released Tuesday. Giamanco said he had a gun and would shoot the person. The operator urged him not to act and to wait for police. Giamanco reported the shooter entering the building and firing. The call ended as the operator tried to gather more information.

Escaped Tennessee inmate caught after 10 days on the run when his truck gets stuck in the mud

A man convicted of murder who escaped from a Tennessee prison has been recaptured in Missouri after more than a week on the run. Authorities say Jacob Morley, who was serving a life sentence for killing a co-worker four years ago, was apprehended around midday Tuesday near Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities say troopers used roadside cameras and a helicopter to track Morley down. Morley, 28, escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tennessee’s far northwestern corner on Oct. 25, after he slipped through a fence in his prison clothes.

Miami gets top spot in first CFP rankings, but Tide at 5 and Irish at 11 bring a collective 'Huh?'

The undefeated Miami Hurricanes received top billing in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings, with Georgia, undefeated Utah and defending national champion Indiana filling out the top four spots in the initial projected playoff bracket. The biggest surprise from the selection committee was its choice to rank Notre Dame 11th — seven spots lower than its spot in the AP Top 25 and the last team in the bracket if the playoffs started today. The rest of the rankings: No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 7 Texas and undefeated UCLA at No. 8. BYU was slotted in the ninth spot, followed by Ole Miss, the Irish and Ohio State.