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Henry County
💰 Six Henry County properties sold Oct. 25–31, top sale $280K
3 days ago
💰 Recent Henry County property sales, Oct. 25–31
BlockShopper.com reported six property transactions in Henry County for the week ending Oct. 31, 2026, with sale prices over $1,000.
- Total reported sales: $694,100
- Highest sale: $280,000 for Parcel 0236426016 on 10/29/2026 (buyer: Sydney and McGuire, Gavin McDaniel; seller: Jeremy E. Vols)
- Median reported price: $72,500
Other notable sales:
- 108 Circle Drive sold for $174,100 on 10/26/2026 (buyer: Samuel C. Nuckles; sellers: James M. and Tiffany M. Robinson Jr.). Latest tax bill: $3,202 (2024).
- Parcels 2032203008, 0816476030, 2033481017, and 0934276002 sold for $85,000, $60,000, $55,000, and $40,000, respectively.
The article notes this list may not include every transaction in Henry County, and some records may be updated later.
More Info: $280,000 property tops 6 reported Henry County pro...
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