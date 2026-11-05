💰 Six Henry County properties sold Oct. 25–31, top sale $280K

💰 Recent Henry County property sales, Oct. 25–31

BlockShopper.com reported six property transactions in Henry County for the week ending Oct. 31, 2026, with sale prices over $1,000.

Total reported sales: $694,100

Highest sale: $280,000 for Parcel 0236426016 on 10/29/2026 (buyer: Sydney and McGuire, Gavin McDaniel ; seller: Jeremy E. Vols )

for on (buyer: ; seller: ) Median reported price: $72,500

Other notable sales:

108 Circle Drive sold for $174,100 on 10/26/2026 (buyer: Samuel C. Nuckles ; sellers: James M. and Tiffany M. Robinson Jr. ). Latest tax bill: $3,202 (2024) .

sold for on (buyer: ; sellers: ). Latest tax bill: . Parcels 2032203008, 0816476030, 2033481017, and 0934276002 sold for $85,000, $60,000, $55,000, and $40,000, respectively.

The article notes this list may not include every transaction in Henry County, and some records may be updated later.