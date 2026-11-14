Chair Carlotta Harrell and Mt. Olive Baptist Church will host a Senior Medicare Part D Session and Health & Wellness Expo on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 469 Mt. Olive Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281. Seniors and their families can learn about Medicare Part D, ask questions, and connect with local health and wellness resources. Register at seniorwellnessexpo.eventbrite.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Henry County Government