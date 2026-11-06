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Hampton
Free Mobile Health Unit Visit in Hampton
7 days ago
Henry County’s Mobile Health Unit will offer free health services for uninsured residents ages 18–64 at Fortson Public Library, 61 McDonough St., Hampton, GA on Friday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. No insurance or appointment is needed, and residents can stop by to learn about available healthcare services and other resources.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Henry County Government
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