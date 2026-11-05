Radon poster contest deadline for Henry youth Nov. 6

Henry County students ages 9–14 can enter the Georgia Radon Poster Contest run by the University of Georgia (UGA) Radon Program, which teaches about indoor radon gas, its health risks, and ways to lower exposure. The contest offers a chance for prizes and national recognition, and submissions are due by Friday, November 6, 2026. For full contest rules and how to submit, visit www.radon.uga.edu/poster-contest/.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Henry County Government