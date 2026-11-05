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Locust Grove
Kroger Marketplace grand opening in Locust Grove
6 days ago
A new Kroger Marketplace in Locust Grove will hold its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on November 6 at 7:30 AM at 2689 Highway 155 South, Locust Grove, GA 30248. The store includes an easy self-service tag kiosk for fast driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals and tag decals for Henry County residents.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Henry County Government
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