Henrietta has some solid leadership roles right now, from hands-on operations to technical team management. If you like leading people and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: LATICRETE International

LATICRETE International Location: Henrietta, NY

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $95,000–$105,000/year

Lead a technical support team for building materials (not IT) at a long-standing, global construction products company. This role mixes people management, problem-solving on job sites, and working with architects and contractors, plus strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and 13 paid holidays.

Employer: UPS

Location: Henrietta, NY

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay Range: $26.25–$42.65/hour (plus potential incentive programs)

Supervise and train warehouse teams at a Fortune Global 500 company during the busy season. Good fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want leadership experience with access to big-company benefits like health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and employee stock purchase discounts (eligibility rules apply).

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.