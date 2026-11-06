📅 Friends & Family Game Day at Henrietta Library

Bring your crew for a relaxed morning of games at the Henrietta Public Library.

On Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:30am–12:00pm, stop by the Community Room to try something new from the library’s game collection or bring a favorite from home.

They’ll have board games, roleplaying games, and puzzles for a mix of ages. The event is open to all ages and no registration is required—just show up and play.

The library aims to make events inclusive and accessible. If you need a reasonable accommodation, email Henrietta.Information@libraryweb.org or call 585-359-7092 at least three business days before the event to discuss your needs.