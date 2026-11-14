Glover Park has new expanded features now open, including a riverfront trail, a playground, and a dog park. To celebrate the upgrades, Henrico Recreation & Parks will hold a Glover Park Community Day from 3–5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. More information: https://t.co/OJttzJvzXK

This content is adapted from materials provided by Henrico County Government