💰 Apply for Henrico community agency funding by Nov. 20

Non-governmental agencies that serve Henrico County residents can request county funding each year through the Annual Community Agency Funding Application.

Key deadline: Applications are due November 20, 2026 (the third Friday in November).

What happens next:

Late Nov–mid Jan: Applications are processed and reviewed.

Early March: County Manager sends funding recommendations to the Board of Supervisors as part of the Proposed Budget.

as part of the Proposed Budget. Third week of March: Board reviews the budget, including agency funding.

Fourth Tuesday in March: Public hearing on the Proposed Budget.

Second Tuesday in April: Board votes on the final budget.

Early May: Agencies are notified if they were funded.

On or after July 1: Approved funds can be invoiced and paid.

Applications must include your history and mission, goals and programs, how you complement county services, use of past funding, impact of state/federal changes, reasons for any increase, how you set the request amount, and what happens if funding is denied.

Questions or application requests: [email protected].