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💰 Henrico community agency funding applications due Nov. 20
💰 Apply for Henrico community agency funding by Nov. 20
Non-governmental agencies that serve Henrico County residents can request county funding each year through the Annual Community Agency Funding Application.
Key deadline: Applications are due November 20, 2026 (the third Friday in November).
What happens next:
- Late Nov–mid Jan: Applications are processed and reviewed.
- Early March: County Manager sends funding recommendations to the Board of Supervisors as part of the Proposed Budget.
- Third week of March: Board reviews the budget, including agency funding.
- Fourth Tuesday in March: Public hearing on the Proposed Budget.
- Second Tuesday in April: Board votes on the final budget.
- Early May: Agencies are notified if they were funded.
- On or after July 1: Approved funds can be invoiced and paid.
Applications must include your history and mission, goals and programs, how you complement county services, use of past funding, impact of state/federal changes, reasons for any increase, how you set the request amount, and what happens if funding is denied.
Questions or application requests: [email protected].
More Info: Community Agency Funding » Henrico County, Virgini...
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