Henrico Board sets Nov. 10 special and regular meetings

The Henrico Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on the same day at the Henrico County Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road. Agendas are available here: https://t.co/eZCKSxKyEb

This content is adapted from materials provided by HenricoNews