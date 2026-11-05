📅 Talk on the USS Henrico at Tuckahoe Library Nov. 5

📅 Learn the story of the USS Henrico

Naval historian Ed Moore will share the history of the USS Henrico, a Bayfield-class attack transport ship named after Henrico County, Virginia. The ship was launched in 1943 and served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, carrying troops in major invasions like Normandy, and earning multiple battle stars before being decommissioned in 1968.

The talk is presented with the History Division of Henrico Recreation & Parks.

• Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

• Time: 6:00 – 7:00 PM

• Location: TU Meeting Room, Tuckahoe Area Library

• Audience: Adults

Questions? Contact Kimberly Bridges, Adult Services Programming Librarian, at Kbridges@henricolibrary.org or (804) 501-1929.