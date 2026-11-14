On Nov. 14, 1941, the Henrico County Division of Police moved from its office at 22nd and East Main streets in the City of Richmond to Dabbs House on Nine Mile Road.

The move followed completion of the building’s west wing. The force numbered just 11 officers at the time, and the Department of Public Welfare also occupied the house.

Chief W.J. Hedrick had taken charge earlier that year. His small department occupied three rooms at Dabbs House as it worked through changes in equipment, operating rules and officer schedules.

The new police home already had a long history. Built as a residence, Dabbs House had served as Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s headquarters during the Civil War and later as Henrico’s almshouse.

The 1941 relocation began decades of police use at the property. As the department grew, the site gained additional facilities and took on new functions. Police continued using Dabbs House until 2005, long after the original 11-member force had expanded.